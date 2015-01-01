पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:भोपाजी ओटाराम देवासी का जन्मदिन सादगी से मनाया

मुंडारा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूर्व विधायक सिरोही व गोपालन, देवस्थान राज्य मंत्री भोपाजी ओटाराम देवासी का 56वां जन्मदिन मनाया गया। देवासी ने मां चामुंडा व पूर्व समस्त भोपाजी की समाधियों पर पूजा-अर्चना कर माता दौलीबाई से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त कर भक्तों, कार्यकर्ताओं, ग्रामीणाें के साथ केक काटकर जन्मदिन मनाया।

देवासी के जन्मदिवस पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया, पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अशोक परनामी,सांसद पी.पी.चौधरी, सांसद देवजी पटेल,बाली विधायक व पूर्व मंत्री पुष्पेन्द्रसिंह राणावत,अखिल भारतीय राइका समाज राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष खेमराज देसाई, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मंशाराम परमार,रामद्वारा आश्रम बाली संत भजनाराम आदि ने बधाई दी।

इस अवसर पर भावेश देवासी जादरी, पूर्व सरपंच पूनाराम चौधरी, मुंडारा सरपंच प्रवीण वैष्णव, भामाशाह शांतिलाल शर्मा,पूर्व उपसरपंच गोपालसिंह करणोत, उपसरपंच जबरसिंह पंवार, नेमाराम चौधरी, नटवरसिंह करणोत, थानमल राव, सांकलाराम कोट, विक्रम देवासी,शंकरसिंह राजपुरोहित,पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य जगदीश चौधरी, जितेंद्र देवासी,गुलाब चौधरी,भरत प्रजापत,रमेश जी. प्रजापत, तोलाराम घांची,अमृत प्रजापत, कांतिलाल राव, मनोज प्रजापत, गणेश सोमपुरा, कैलाश कुमार सोमपुरा, मुकेश चौधरी, दिलीप मेवाड़ा,शिवलाल विश्नोई, सोहनसिंह सोलंकी, जगदीश देवासी, नेकाराम डेयरी,डूंगाराम देवासी, शिवपुरी गोस्वामी, जसराज राव आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें