सजा:चूरू जिले के आरोपी काे 10 साल का कठाेर कारावास

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किशाेरी का अपहरण व दुष्कर्म का मामला

पाॅक्साे एक्ट न्यायालय संख्या एक पाली के विशिष्ट न्यायाधीश प्रहलादराय शर्मा ने रानी थाना इलाके की एक किशाेरी के अपहरण, दुष्कर्म व पाॅक्साे एक्ट के आराेपी गाेवर्धन उर्फ गाेविंद प्रजापत निवासी सरदारशहर, चूरू काे 10 साल के कठाेर कारावास की सजा सुनाई। काेर्ट ने मुजरिम काे 60 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड से भी दंडित किया।

पाॅक्साे काेर्ट संख्या एक के विशिष्ट लाेक अभियाेजक संदीप नेहरा ने बताया कि रानी थाना क्षेत्र के जीवंद कलां गांव में चूरू के सरदारशहर के धाेलिया कुआं, बालाजी मंदिर के पास रहने वाला आराेपी गाेवर्धन उर्फ गाेविंद प्रजापत पुत्र किशनलाल मकान निर्माण के दाैरान प्लास्टर का काम करता था। गत 7 दिसंबर 2018 काे आराेपी एक नााबालिग लड़की काे बहला-फुसलाकर अपने साथ भगाकर ले गया था।

इस संबंध में पीड़िता के चाचा की रिपाेर्ट पर रानी पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर पीड़िता काे दस्तयाब किया। पीड़िता ने बयान में बताया कि आराेपी उसे भगा कर ले गया और उसके साथ कई बार दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने आराेपी के खिलाफ अपहरण, दुष्कर्म करने व पाॅक्साे एक्ट में चालान काेर्ट में पेश किया। काेर्ट ने इस मामले की सुनवाई पूरी करते हुए मंगलवार काे फैसला सुनाते हुए आराेपी काे मुजरिम करार देते हुए 10 साल कठाेर कारावास की सजा सुनाई।

