लापरवाही से बढ़ा संक्रमण:100 नए संक्रमित मिले, 2 वृद्धा की माैत, 1.40 लाख लोगों की हो चुकी सैंपलिंग

पाली28 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 148 मरीजों की हो चुकी है मौत, रविवार को 22 मरीजों को मिली छुट्टी

हमारी लापरवाही पर काेराेना लगातार हावी हाे रहा है। नतीजा नवंबर के इन 22 दिनाें में काेराेना संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 1456 पहुंच गया है। यानी, हर राेज औसत 66 मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। रविवार काे काेराेना के 100 नए मरीज सामने आए।

इसी के साथ संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 11032 पहुंच गया है। चिंताजनक बात यह है कि अभी भी काेराेना से हाेने वाली माैताें में काेई कमी नहीं आई है। रविवार काे काेराेना संक्रमित दाे वृद्ध की माैत हुई। जिले में काेराेना से अब तक 148 संक्रमित दम ताेड़ चुके हैं।

रविवार काे 22 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे। जिले में अभी भी 471 एक्टिव केस हैं। रविवार काे 864 लाेगाें ने सैंपल दिए, जबकि जिले में अब तक काेराेना के 1 लाख 40 हजार 854 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार काे जिले में काेराेना से दाे वृद्धाओं की माैत हुई। सरदार पटेल काॅलाेनी निवासी 70 वर्षीया वृद्धा काे 14 नवंबर काे तबीयत बिगड़ने पर बांगड़ अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया, जहां उसकी रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई।

रविवार सुबह 4 बजे उसकी माैत हाे गई, जबकि एक 71 वर्षीया वृद्धा की भी बांगड़ अस्पताल में काेराेना से माैत हुई है। शहर के वीडी नगर, डीपी नगर, तिलक नगर, बापू नगर, गजानन नगर, घरवाला जाव, आदर्श नगर, इंद्रा काॅलाेनी, महावीर नगर, सर्वाेदय नगर, सूरजपाेल स्थित व्हाइट हाउस, सुंदर नगर, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, न्यू नेहरू नगर, छीपा गली शिवाजी नगर, रामदेव राेड सहित कई क्षेत्राें से काेराेना के नए मरीज सामने आए हैं।

