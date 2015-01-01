पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10000 पार काेराेना:254 दिन में 10060 संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9779 हुए ठीक, रिकवरी रेट 97.20 प्रतिशत

जिले में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार के पार हाे गया है। मार्च महीने से शुरू हुए काेराेना ने चिकित्सा विभाग के साथ जिला प्रशासन की नींद उड़ा रखी है। जिले से अब तक कुल 254 दिन में 10060 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। गनीमत है कि इनमें से 9779 मरीजों की उपचार के बाद रिपाेर्ट वापस निगेटिव आ चुकी है।

जिन्हें अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से घर भी भेज दिया गया है। अस्पताल में केवल 281 मरीज ही स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं। इसके चलते जिले की रिकवरी रेट 97.20 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई है। जिले में काेराेना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा हर राेज बढ़ता जा रहा है।

यहां हर राेज 50 से अधिक संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। साेमवार काे भी 69 मरीज और सामने आए हैं। इसके चलते जिले में संक्रमितों काे आकड़ा 10 हजार 60 मरीज तक पहुंच गया। जिले में बढ़ रहे संक्रमितों की संख्या काे देखते हुए जिले में डर का माहौैल हाे गया है।

चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जागरूकता टीम ताे जिला प्रशासन की ओर से जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसके बाद जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या में कमी अाई। जिले में चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजों का पता लगाने के लिए रेपिड रिस्पांस टीम का गठन किया गया।

जिनके द्वारा अब तक 1 लाख 32 हजार 916 लाेगाें काे संदिग्ध मानते हुए सैंपलिंग की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 1 लाख 22 हजार 856 मरीजों की रिपाेर्ट जांच के दाैरान ही निगेटिव अा गई। साथ ही 9 हजार 779 मरीजों की रिपाेर्ट पॉजिटिव अाने के बार निगेटिव अाई है। जिन्हें अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से घर भेज दिया गया है।
नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री ने किया जागरूक
मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलोत द्वारा जारी नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री अभियान काे जिला प्रशासन की ओर से प्रभावी रूप से लागू किया गया। अभियान के तहत जिले की हर दुकान के बाहर नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री का स्टीकर लगाया गया। साथ ही बिना मास्क के लाेगाें काे मास्क लगान के लिए टाेक गया। साथ ही पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से बिना मास्क के लाेगाें का चालान भी बनाया गया।इसके बाद जिले में हर काेई व्यक्ति घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले मास्क लगाने लगा। इसी के चलते जिले में रिकवरी रेट 97.20 प्रतिशत तक पहुंची है।
अस्पताल की ओपीडी पर्ची से भी बता रहे मास्क का महत्व
काेराेना के कहर से लाेगाें काे जागरूक करने के लिए लाेगाें काे फाेन की काॅलर ट्यून के स्थान पर काेराेना जागरूकता टाेन चलाई जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं अस्पताल की अाेपीडी पर्ची पर भी मरीजों काे
दाे गज दूरी मास्क है जरूरी की सील लगा कर दी जा रही है। ताकि मरीज के साथ उसके परिजन भी काेराेना काे हल्के में ना ले।

मारवाड़ जं. की महिला ने ताेड़ा दम, 140 हुई माैतें
काेराेना के चलते जिले में 140 लागाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। जिनका काेविड-19 के नियमानुसार अंतिम संस्कार किया जा चुका है। पाली के मारवाड़ जंक्शन में साेमवार काे 70 वर्षीय महिला ने भी काेराेना के चलते दम ताेड़ दिया। शव परिजनों काे सुपुर्द किया गया।

