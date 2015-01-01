पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:116 काेराेना के मरीज मिले एसडीएम की पत्नी भी संक्रमित

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सैंपलिंग के साथ काेराेना संक्रमिताें के आंकड़ाें में भी इजाफा हाे रहा है। जिले में शुक्रवार काे काेराेना के 116 नए मरीज सामने आए। इसी के साथ काेराेना संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 10848 पहुंच गया है। शुक्रवार काे जिले में 52 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटे। अब तक 10502 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैट चुके हैं। जिले में अभी 346 एक्टिव केस हैं। शुक्रवार पर 705 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हुई।

इसके साथ ही अब तक 1 लाख 39 हजार 217 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। शुक्रवार काे जारी रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार एसडीएम की पत्नी की रिपाेर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव आई है। जबकि सिविल लाइन में 85 साल की वृद्धा भी संक्रमित हुई। शुक्रवार काे जिले में हिंदू सेवा मंडल, जालाेरी दरवाजा, बापू नगर, सुंदर नगर, छाेटी ब्रह्मपुरी, टैगाेर नगर, राधा कृष्ण काॅलाेनी, मणि नगर, बजरंग नगर, शिवाजी का चाैक व महावीर नगर सहित कई क्षेत्राें में काेराेना के मरीज मिले। काेविड आईसीयू में सुनाराें का बास निवासी 67 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की माैत हुई। इनकी पहली रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव थी, लेकिन रिपीट सैंपल में वे निगेटिव आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें