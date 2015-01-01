पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नंबर प्लेट का फर्जीवाड़ा:सवारी ऑटाे पर लोडिंग टेम्पो की नंबर प्लेट जोधपुर आरटीओ से एनओसी लेकर पाली में बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन दौड़ा रहे 15 साल पुराने वाहन

पाली25 मिनट पहले
  • जोधपुर आरटीओ ऑफिस से एनओसी तो ली, पाली में नहीं करवाया रजिस्ट्रेशन

परिवहन विभाग के अफसराें की अनदेखी और लापरवाही के चलते अन्य शहराें में कबाड़ की श्रेणी में आ चुके ऑटाे पाली में धड़ल्ले से चल रहे हैं। अधिकांश ऑटाे पर न ताे नंबर प्लेट सही है और न ही पीयूसी और इंश्यारेंस हाे रखा है। हैरानी की बात ताे यह है कि कई ऑटाे पर नंबर प्लेट तक फर्जी है। कई ऑटाे ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्हाेंने जाेधपुर आरटीओ ऑफिस से ताे एनओसी ले रखी है, लेकिन पाली में रजिस्ट्रेशन तक नहीं करवाया है। परिवहन विभाग ने कभी इन ऑटाे पर कार्रवाई की जहमत तक नहीं उठाई। जबकि परिवहन विभाग ने उड़नदस्ते की दाे टीमाें काे शहरी क्षेत्र में वाहनाें पर कार्रवाई के लिए लगा रखा है। दूसरा पाली का प्रदूषण यहां के अधिकारियाें के लिए एक बड़ी चुनाैती बना हुआ है।

जाेधपुर ही नहीं, बल्कि दूसरे अन्य जिलाें के भी कबाड़ हाे चुके वाहन धड़ल्ले से दाैड़ रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार पाली शहर में लगभग 3500 ऑटाे चल रहे हैं। परिवहन विभाग के आंकड़ाें के मुताबिक इनमें से करीब 700 ऑटाे 15-20 साल पुराने हैं।

बड़ा सवाल

विभाग ने शहरी क्षेत्र में लगा रखे 2 उड़नदस्ते, बावजूद इसके एक भी पुराने अवधि पार ऑटाे पर कार्रवाई नहीं, इसी की आड़ में लगा रहे फर्जी प्लेट, न फिटनेस का पता न पीयूसी का

नियम यह

15 साल पुराने वाहनाें के संचालन पर राेक, लेकिन जाेधपुर में कंडम हाे रहे पुराने ऑटाे पाली के लाेगाें काे बेचे जा रहे, विभाग की एप में 22 साल पुराने वाहन की भी आरसी एक्टिव

1. ऑटाे पर लगी लाेडिंग टेम्पाे की प्लेट, विभाग नहीं पकड़ पाया

आरजे-19-पीए-7753 यह नंबर पुराने थ्री व्हीलर टैक्सी पर लगे हुए हैं। जबकि परिवहन विभाग की एप में यह नंबर प्लेट टाटा मैजिक की है। जाे 7 साल 4 महीने ही पुरानी है। इसकी पंजीयन की तिथि 23 जुलाई 2013 बताई है। 21 मई 2014 के बाद इंश्याेरेंस, 21 जुलाई 2015 के बाद फिटनेस और पीयूसी नहीं करवाई गई है।

2. आरजे-19 से रजिस्टर्ड ऑटाे, पाली में बिना पंजीयन दाैड़ा

आरजे-19-1 पी-1350 नंबर का 16 साल 3 महीने पुराना ऑटाे का रजिस्ट्रेशन जाेधपुर में हुआ था। इसके बाद वहां से एनओसी जारी करवा दी। अब यह बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाए शहर में दाैड़ रहा है। जबकि 24 अक्टूबर 19 के बाद इस ऑटाे की न ताे फिटनेस है न ही 26 जनवरी 2019 के बाद इंश्याेरेंस और पीयूसी।

3. परमिट सरेंडर नहीं, नए नंबर लिए बिना ही चला रहे ऑटाे

आरजे-19-1 पी-1087 नंबर का 16 साल 6 महीने पुराना ऑटाे का रजिस्ट्रेशन जाेधपुर में 2 जून 2004 काे हुआ था। इसके बाद जाेधपुर में एनओसी ले ली। अब यह ऑटाे पाली में चल रहा है। 2 नवंबर 2018 के बाद इस वाहन का न ताे फिटनेस हुआ है और न पीयूसी। इंश्याेरेंस 13 नवंबर 2018 तक ही मान्य था।

ऑटाे से टैक्स वसूली नहीं, इसलिए कर देते हैं नजरअंदाज, प्रदूषण बढ़ाने के लिए यह भी जिम्मेदार

अवधि पार ऑटाे से टैक्स वसूली का प्रावधान नहीं है। इसके चलते परिवहन विभाग इनपर कार्रवाई नहीं करता। फ्लाइंग का ध्यान केवल हाइवे पर दाैड़ रहे ओवरलाेड और भारी वाहनाें पर रहता है। पुराने होने से ये धुआं भी छोड़कर पाली में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा रहे हैं। शहर में में ये ऑटाे नए बस स्टैंड, बांगड़ अस्पताल और मील गेट सहित कई स्टैंड पर खड़े मिल जाएंगे।

जाेधपुर में 15 साल पुराने वाहनाें के संचालन पर राेक, इसलिए पाली में दाैड़ा रहे कबाड़ हाे चुके ऑटाे

जाेधपुर में कंडम हाे चुके अवधि पार ऑटाे के संचालन पर पूरी तरह से राेक है। ऐसे में कबाड़ हाे चुके वाहनाें का संचालन पाली में हाे रहा है। क्याेंकि यहां पर किसी भी तरह की पाबंदी या राेकटाेक नहीं है। हैरानी की बात ताे यह है कि परिवहन विभाग की एप में 22 साल पुराने हाे चुके ऑटाे की भी आरसी एक्टिव बता रहे हैं और वे सड़काें पर भी दाैड़ रहे हैं।

सीधी बात ओपी मारू, एआरटीओ

पाली शहरी क्षेत्र में तीन फ्लाइंग टीम लगी हुई है

शहरी क्षेत्र में वाहनों पर कार्रवाई के लिए कितनी टीमें लगा रखी है?
शहरी क्षेत्र में तीन फ्लाइंग की टीमें लगी हुई है। फिर भी शहरी क्षेत्र में चलने वाले अवधि पार ऑटो पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हो रही है। ऐसा नहीं है, फ्लाइंग की टीमें समय-समय पर कार्रवाई करती रहती है। तो फिर शहर में चलने वाले अधिकांश ऑटो की ना तो पीयूसी है ना ही फिटनेस, यहां तक कि कइयों पर तो नंबर प्लेट तक फर्जी है।

इन पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई?
इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं है। मैं पता करवाता हूं। साथ ही अभियान चलाकर ऐसे वाहनों की धरपकड़ के लिए फ्लाइंग टीमों को निर्देशित करता हूं।

