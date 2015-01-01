पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:जिले में 165 नए मरीज मिले, कोरोना से वृद्ध की माैत

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में काेराेना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 11282 पहुंचा, अब तक 10705 मरीज स्वस्थ हाे चुके, अब 577 एक्टिव केस

काेराेना की दूसरी लहर का असर अब सामने आने लगा है। जिले में मंगलवार काे काेराेना के 165 नए मरीज सामने आए। इसी के साथ जिले में काेराेना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 11282 पहुंच गया है। मंगलवार काे काेराेना संक्रमित एक वृद्ध की मौत हुई, जबकि एक वृद्ध की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव आने के अगले ही दिन उनकी मौत हाे गई।

जिले में काेराेना से अब तक 149 मरीजों की मौत हाे चुकी है। मंगलवार काे 65 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे। अब तक 10705 मरीज स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। जिले में 577 एक्टिव केस अभी भी बाकी हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार बांगड़ अस्पताल में इलाज के दाैरान 74 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत हुई। इसके बाद उनके सैंपल लिए। इसमें उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

इधर, साेजत जिला अस्पताल के स्त्री राेग विभाग के 35 वर्षीय डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई। शहर के नेहरू नगर, महावीर नगर, ग्रीन पार्क, वीडी नगर, सोसायटी नगर, पुनायता, सुभाष नगर, बापू नगर, महावीर नगर, फतेहपुरिया पाेल, गणपति प्लाजा, पुराना हाउसिंग बाेर्ड, महाराजा नगर, जय नगर, इंद्रा काॅलाेनी, इंद्रा काॅलाेनी, केशव नगर, सरदार पटेल नगर, आदर्श नगर, गजानंद नगर, मानपुरा भाकरी, भूरेशाह की दरगाह व ओझाजी का बास सहित कई क्षेत्रों में काेराेना के मरीज मिले।
प्रदेश सूची में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमितों में छठे स्थान पर पाली
पाली मंगलवार काे प्रदेश स्तर पर जारी हाेने वाली सूची में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमितों में छठे स्थान पर रहा। मंगलवार काे जयपुर में 656, जोधपुर में 471, काेटा में 320, अजमेर में 275 और अलवर में 232 के बाद पाली में 165 काेराेना के मरीज मिले।

