पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जानलेवा हाे रहा काेराेना:निमाज में 2 माह पहले काेराेना से पिता ने ताेड़ा था दम, अब 32 साल के पुत्र की भी एम्स में माैत

पाली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में मिले 38 नए पाॅजिटिव, काेराेना संक्रमित युवक की माैत, 12 दिन में काेराेना से 12 माैतें

शनिवार काे काेराेना के 38 नए मरीज सामने आए। पाली शहर में 15, साेजत में 6, बाली में 5, सुमेरपुर में 4, घाणेराव में 3, नारलाई में 2 और नाडाेल, गुड़ा एंदला और बेड़ा में 1-1 काेराेना के मरीज मिले। जबकि काेराेना संक्रमित दाे मरीजाें की माैत हुई। इनमें पहली माैत निमाज के भेदावाला निवासी 32 वर्षीय काेराेना संक्रमित युवक की हुई। जिसने जाेधपुर एम्स में इलाज के दाैरान दम ताेड़ा। वहीं दूसरी माैत बांगड़ अस्पताल में बसंत विहार निवासी एक महिला की हुई। शनिवार काे 39 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर लाैटे। जबकि 728 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए। इसी के साथ जिले में अब तक काेराेना संक्रमित 11882 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 11631 मरीज ठीक हाेकर घर लाैट चुके हैं।

172 मरीज काेराेना से दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 244 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 59 हजार 374 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। जानकारी के अनुसार निमाज के बेरा भेदावाला निवासी 32 वर्षीय युवक 22 नवंबर काे सांस में तकलीफ के चलते स्थानीय सीएचसी पर पहुंचा। तब उसमें काेराेना के लक्षण भी थे। इसके बाद युवक ने ब्यावर में सैंपलिंग करवाई। इसमें वह पाॅजिटिव आया।

इसके बाद युवक काे गंभीर हालत के चलते जाेधपुर एम्स में रेफर कर दिया। जहां शनिवार काे उसकी माैत हाे गई। युवक के पिता की भी दाे महीने पहले काेराेना से ही माैत हुई थी। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. राजबंधु बिड़ला ने बताया कि शनिवार को 30 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए। पिछले कई दिनाें से औसत 8-10 कोरोना के मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। हाेम आइसाेलेशन की नहीं हाे रही पालना, इसलिए एक ही परिवार में बढ़ रहे संक्रमित : काेराेना संक्रमिताें की सुविधा के लिए सरकार ने हाेम आइसाेलेशन की सुविधा शुरू की। ताकि संक्रमित मरीज अस्पताल में इलाज करवाने की बजाय घर वालाें की नजराें के सामने ही बंद कमरे में रहकर काेराेना से लड़ाई लड़े, लेकिन हाेम आइसाेलेशन की इस सुविधा का लाेगाें ने गलत फायदा उठाना शुरू कर दिया।

नतीजा हाेम आइसाेलेशन में काेराेना का इलाज ले रहे मरीज घर के दूसरे सदस्याें के संपर्क में आकर उनकाे भी संक्रमित कर रहा है। शनिवार काे रेपिड रेस्पाॅन्स टीम ने शिवाजी नगर में एक ही परिवार के 8 सदस्याें के सैंपल लिए। इनमें से 5 सदस्याें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई।

इनमें 5 व 10 साल के दाे बच्चे भी शामिल है। इसके पहले 7 दिसंबर काे भी सुमेरपुर के रेबारियाें का बास में 4, सुथाराें का बास और बाबरा में 3-3 और बेड़ा के राजपूताें का बास में 2 काेराेना के मरीज सामने आए। यह सभी एक ही परिवार के सदस्य थे।

12 दिन में काेराेना के आंकड़ाें में बढ़ाेतरी

जिले में काेराेना के मरीजाें में बढ़ाेतरी हाे रही है। दिसंबर के इन 12 दिनाें में काेराेना के 9806 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। इनमें से 777 लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव अा चुकी है। 900 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे हैं। जबकि इन 12 दिनाें में काेराेना से 12 माैतें हाे चुकी है। यानी दिसंबर महीने के इन आंकड़ाें के मुताबिक हर 13वें सैंपल पर एक काेराेना का मरीज सामने आ रहा है। हर 70वें संक्रमित पर काेराेना से एक व्यक्ति की माैत हाे रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें