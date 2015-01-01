पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांस्टेबल भर्ती:पहले दिन 2944 अभ्यर्थियाें ने दी परीक्षा

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन ने नकल राेकने के लिए परीक्षा केंद्राें पर जैमर लगाए, अभ्यर्थियाें की पूरी तरह से जांच के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया

प्रदेशभर में शुरू हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के तहत पाली के चार केंद्राें पर भी परीक्षा का आयाेजन हुआ। दाे पारियाें में हुई परीक्षा में कुल 2944 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से सभी परीक्षा केंद्राें पर जैमर लगाए गए, ताकि किसी भी प्रकार के नकल के प्रकरण काे राेका जा सके। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुई। किसी भी प्रकार का नकल का प्रकरण सामने नहीं आया।

काेराेना के चलते अभ्यर्थियाें काे सेनेटाइजर व मास्क लगाने के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्राें में एंट्री दी गई। पाली के चार केंदाें में प्रथम केंद्र में 327, द्वितीय में 319, तीसरे में 415 व चाैथे में 341 परीक्षार्थियाें ने परीक्षा दी। वहीं, इसी प्रकार दूसरी पारी में प्रथम परीक्षा केंद्र पर 355, दूसरे पर 359, तीसरे पर 459 व चाैथे परीक्षा केंद्र पर 369 अभ्यर्थियाें ने परीक्षा दी। नकल राेकने के लिए अभ्यर्थियाें काे पूरी तरह से जांच के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

बहाल रहा इंटरनेट
साेशल मीडिया पर कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के दाैरान जिले में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद रखने काे लेकर भी मैसेज वायरल हाे रहे थे। लेकिन परीक्षा के दाैरान सिर्फ परीक्षा केंद्राें पर ही जैमर लगाए गए। बाकी पूरे जिले में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बहाल रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें