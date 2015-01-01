पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:आरबीएसके याेजना के तहत 3 बच्चाें का हुआ दिल का ऑपरेशन

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • जन्मजात दिल में छेद की बीमारी से ग्रसित बागड़ी के पांच साल के आयुष और बोरूंदा के 8 साल के निर्मल का हुआ ऑपरेशन

राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम आरबीएसके याेजना के तहत पाली के तीन बच्चाें काे अजमेर में निजी अस्पताल में निशुल्क उपचार किया गया। जिन्हें बुधवार काे अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई।

एडीएनओ डाॅ शिवशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि जन्मजात दिल में छेद की बीमारी से ग्रसित पाली के इन बच्चों में एक पांच साल के आयुष सोलंकी को गांव बागड़ी के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र से, मेघवालों का वास बोरुदी निवासी 8 साल के निर्मल सापला को सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल बोरुदी से तथा गांव खोली निवासी 9 साल के रुद्रप्रताप सिंह को मोबाइल हैल्थ टीम ने स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान चिंहित कर जिला स्तर पर रैफर किया था।जहां बच्चों को कोरोना काल में भी सुरक्षित अजमेर के मित्तल हाॅस्पिटल भेजा।

जहां वरिष्ठ कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राहुल गुप्ता एवं हार्ट एंड वास्कुलर सर्जन डाॅ. विवेक रावत ने बच्चों का एक ही दिन में ऑपरेशन कर दीपावली से पहले ही उनकी जन्मजात दिल की तकलीफ का निदान कर दिया।

पीडीए डिवाइस से बंद किया आयुष के दिल का छेद

बागड़ी निवासी फैक्ट्री मजदूर हरीश कुमार सोलंकी के 5 साल के पुत्र आयुष सोलंकी के दिल का छेद बिना चीरफाड़ के पीडीए डिवाइस द्वारा बंद कर किया गया। आयुष को सर्जरी के दूसरे ही दिन अस्पताल से छुट्टी भी दे दी गई। आयुष की अब सांस नहीं फूलती उसकी सर्दी-जुखाम की परेशानी भी दूर हो गई। आयुष अब स्वस्थ बालकों की तरह जीवन यापन करने लगा है।

छोटी सी उम्र में करनी पड़ी ओपन हार्ट सर्जरी :

हार्ट एंड वास्कुलर सर्जन डाॅ विवेक रावत ने बताया कि निर्मल सापला और रुद्र प्रताप सिंह दोनों बच्चों के जन्मजात दिल में छेद की बीमारी थी। इसकी वजह से बच्चों का समान्य बच्चों की तरह विकास नहीं हो पा रहा था। उन्हें हमेशा सर्दी, जुकाम रहता था, शरीर में कमजोरी महसूस होती थी। खेलते हुए बच्चे जल्दी थक जाते थे, सांस फूलने व धड़कन तेज होने की शिकायत रहती थी। डाॅ. विवेक रावत ने ओपन हार्ट ऑपरेशन कर दोनों बच्चों के दिल में छेद को बंद कर दिया। ऑपरेशन के पांचवें दिन बच्चों की हाॅस्पिटल से छुट्टी कर दी गई।

