पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:38 नए रोगी, 2 की माैत, 12083 पहुंचा संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा, 51 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में काेराेना के मरीजाें के साथ-साथ माैताें की संख्या भी लगातार बढ़ाेतरी हाे रही है। मंगलवार काे काेराेना के 38 नए मरीज सामने आए। जबकि काेराेना संक्रमित 85 वर्षीय वृद्धा और 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध ने बांगड़ अस्पताल में इलाज के दाैरान दम ताेड़ा। मंगलवार काे 51 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे, जिले में मंगलवार काे 749 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए।

इसी के साथ जिले संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 12083 पहुंच गया है। जिले में अब तक 11815 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैट चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 268 केस एक्टिव हैं। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 60 हजार 936 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के पीएनटी काॅलाेनी निवासी 85 वर्षीय वृद्धा ने काेराेना से दम ताेड़ा।

उन्हें 10 दिसंबर काे बांगड़ अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। मंगलवार काे वृद्धा की सैंपलिंग हुई, उसी दिन उनकी रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। इसी तरह बांगड़ अस्पताल में ही दूसरी माैत साेजत निवासी 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध की हुई। जिले में अब तक काेराेना से माैताें का आंकड़ा 175 पहुंच गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें