कोरोना:बैंककर्मी व नर्सिंग छात्रा सहित 41 नए रोगी मिले

पाली42 मिनट पहले
  • बाली में 1 व 7 वर्षीय भाइयाें की रिपाेर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव, 9538 पहुंचा संक्रमिताें का अांकड़ा, अब तक 131 मौतें हो चुकी

जिले में कोरोना के मरीज लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। गुरुवार को 41 नए मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसी के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 9 हजार 538 हो गया है। जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 131 मौतें हो चुकी है। गुरुवार को रिकवर होकर केवल 2 मरीज ही घर लौटे। जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 29 हजार 282 लोगों की सैंपलिंग हो चुकी है। गुरुवार को 361 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए।

जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार को मिले 41 नए मरीजाें में 27 वर्षीय बैंककर्मी और 18 वर्षीय जीएनएम हॉस्टल की छात्रा शामिल है। बाली के सनवा जाव में 1 वर्षीय और उसका 7 वर्षीय भाई दोनों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इधर ईएनटी विभाग के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक के रिपीट सैंपल की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई।

शहर के इन क्षेत्रों में आए पॉजिटिव: गुरुवार को पाली शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए। इनमें टैगोर नगर, फिरदोस कॉलोनी, सुंदर नगर, बापू नगर, जीएनएम हॉस्टल, वीडी नगर, केशव नगर, नेहरू नगर, शास्त्री नगर, बांगड़ अस्पताल, राइकों की ढाणी, व्हाइट हाउस, बसंत विहार, पुराना हाउसिंग बोर्ड, एसबीआई बैंक, सुंदर नगर विस्तार, राजीव गांधी कॉलोनी और जनता कॉलोनी सहित शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

