पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:वंचित 4804 हेल्थ वर्कर काे आज 18 बूथ पर लगेगा टीका

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने दिया एक और मौका, सभी को मोबाइल मैसेज भेजे

काेराेना टीके से दूरी बनाने वाले जिले के 4 हजार 804 हेल्थ वर्कर काे टीका लगवाने के लिए सरकार ने एक और माैका दिया गया है। इनके लिए बुधवार काे पाली जिले के 18 बूथ पर अलग से वैक्सीनेशन शिविर लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए विभाग द्वारा सभी हेल्थ वर्कर्स काे मैसेज भी भेजे गए हैं ताकि समय पर आकर सभी हेल्थ वर्कर टीका लगा सके।

इतना ही नहीं जल्द ही शुरू हाेने वाले फ्रंट लाइन के टीकाकरण काे लेकर नगर परिषद पाली की ओर से समुचित व सुलभ कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की कार्रवाई पूरी करवाने को लेकर कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। आयुक्त ब्रिजेश राय ने बताया कि कमेटी में विक्रमसिंह चारण को अध्यक्ष व छैलकंवर चारण, रामेश्वरलाल शर्मा, मदनलाल तेजी एवं आबिदा बानों को सदस्य मनोनीत किया गया है। कमेटी सीएमएचओ व पीएमओ से समन्वय कर कोविड प्रोटोकाल अनुसार समस्त व्यवस्थाएं करवाते हुए फ्रंट लाइन वर्कस काे टीके लगवाने का कार्य करेगी।

4 काे राजस्व विभाग व 5 और 6 काे नगर परिषद कर्मचारियाें काे लगेगा टीका

वैक्सीनेशन के तहत 4 फरवरी को राजस्व विभाग तथा 5 व 6 फरवरी को नगर परिषद व नगर पालिका के कार्मिकों काे टीका लगाया जाएगा। एसडीएम उत्सव कौशल ने स्थान का चयन कर वैक्सीनेशन के लिए स्टाॅफ की ड्यूटी तैयार करने के आदेश भी दिए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser