त्योहार के बाद बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीज:मानपुरा भाकरी में 10 दिन में मिले 5 मरीज, 2 ने दम ताेड़ा संपर्क में आए लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग करने तक नहीं पहुंची टीम

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानपुरा भाकरी पहुंची भास्कर टीम तो रामभरोसे मिले कोरोना मरीज, जिले के अधिकांश गांवों में ऐसे ही हालात

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सरकार और प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जागरूकता भरे अभियान लगातार चलाए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन इसके साथ ही चिकित्सा विभाग ने मरीजों और उनके परिजनों काे रामभरोसे भी छाेड़ दिया है। यहां तक कि काेराेना मरीज मिलने के बाद उसके घर के आसपास होने वाली रेंडम सैंपलिंग तक बंद कर दी है। यहां तक कि चिकित्सा विभाग के घर-घर जाकर दवा देने के दावों की हकीकत भी सामने आने लगी है।

अब उनके घर पर चिकित्सा विभाग की कोई टीम उनके हाल जानने के लिए नहीं पहुंच रही है। प्रशासन के दावों की हकीकत जानने के लिए भास्कर टीम लगभग साढ़े पांच हजार आबादी वाली मानपुरा भाकरी पहुंची। जहां पर पिछले 10 दिन में काेराेना के 5 मरीज सामने आए, इनमें से 2 मरीजों की माैत हुई, जबकि एक काेराेना संक्रमित दूसरी बार पॉजिटिव आया, जाे अभी बांगड़ अस्पताल के काेविड आईसीयू में भर्ती है, लेकिन न ताे चिकित्सा विभाग ने क्षेत्रवासियों की कोई सुध ली और न ही प्रशासन ने।

क्षेत्रवासियों की सैंपलिंग ताे दूर की बात, अभी तक उनके घर के बाहर नगर परिषद ने कोई नोटिस तक चस्पां नहीं किया है। कुछ क्षेत्रवासियों ने भी इस बात को स्वीकारा है कि उनकी सैंपलिंग नहीं हो पाई है। इतना ही नहीं, गुरुवार की रिपोर्ट में शहर के एक निजी अस्पताल की डॉक्टर दंपती और उनका 22 साल के बेटे की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। लेकिन शुक्रवार शाम तक नगर परिषद की टीम ने उनके घर के बाहर भी नोटिस चस्पां नहीं किया।

मरीजों के घर के बाहर पॉजिटिव होने का नोटिस भी चस्पां नहीं, संक्रमितों के परिजन घरों के बाहर घूम रहे

यह सिर्फ एक गांव की तस्वीर है, जबकि जिले के अधिकांश गांवों में ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिल जाएगा। मानपुरा भाकरी गांव की इस तस्वीर में कोरोना मृतक व पॉजिटिव का घर आमने - सामने है, लेकिन यहां चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम पिछले दस दिन से सैंपलिंग करने नहीं पहुंची। यहां तक कि बच्चे भी बिना मास्क घरों से बाहर घूम रहे हैं।

हाेम आइसोलेट मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं, इसलिए एक घर के 4-5 सदस्य हाे रहे संक्रमित
काेराेना के मरीजों के लगातार बढ़ते आंकड़ों के बाद नई गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक हाेम क्वारेंटाइन की सुविधा शुरू की गई। इसके बाद बिना लक्षण वाले मरीजों काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसोलेट कर दिया जाता है। लेकिन उनकी मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से अब एक ही परिवार के 4-5 सदस्य एक साथ संक्रमित हाे रहे हैं। पिछले दिनाें सुभाष नगर में एक ही परिवार के 8 लाेगाें की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी।

शहर के नया गांव क्षेत्र में व्यक्ति ने 13 नवंबर काे सैंपल दिया
14 नवंबर को उसकी पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई। उसके बाद चिकित्सा विभाग की तरफ से केवल नाम व पता पूछने के लिए फाेन आया। नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों ने 16 नवंबर काे नोटिस चस्पां कर दिया। उसके बाद न ही उस मरीज से दवाई का पूछने के लिए फाेन आया और न ही उसकी मॉनिटरिंग हुई।

सिरीयारी थाने के कांस्टेबल ने कुछ दिन पहले सैंपलिंग करवाई। उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। साथी पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें वहीं पर हाेम आइसोलेट करवा दिया। लेकिन इस बीच न ताे चिकित्सा विभाग से उनके पास कोई फाेन आया और न ही उन्हें दवा दी। कुछ दिन ताे उन्होंने अपने स्तर पर ही इलाज लिया। जब तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी ताे साथी पुलिसकर्मी उसे ब्यावर स्थित घर छाेड़कर आए। जहां उनका इलाज करवाया।

बार-बार बदलती गाइडलाइन और सुविधा के लिए मिली छूट ने बढ़ाए मरीज

पहले : काेराेना पॉजिटिव रोगी मिलने के बाद उसके घरवालों और आसपास के लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाेती थी। साथ ही उनके संपर्क में आए लाेगाें की लिस्टिंग करते थे। अब : संक्रमित मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले परिजनों की सैंपलिंग भी नहीं हाेती। न ही कॉन्टैक्ट लिस्ट तैयार कर संपर्क में आए लाेगाें का पता लगाया जाता है।

तब : कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज के तीन रिपीट सैंपल लगते थे। इनमें से दाे सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर ही मरीज काे अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिलती थी। अब : अब मरीज की इच्छा के अनुसार ही रिपीट सैंपल लगता है और एक सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आते ही घर भेज दिया जाता है।

पहले : कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पर 28 दिन तक निगरानी रखी जाती थी। इसमें 14 दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती रखा जाता था। शेष 14 दिन घर में हाेम क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ता था। अब : कोराेना संक्रमित मरीज काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसोलेट करने का नियम तय किया गया है।

टीम को भेजकर सैंपलिंग करवाएंगे
^मानपुरा भाकरी गांव में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलने और माैताें के बाद सैंपलिंग नहीं होने का मामला मेरी जानकारी में नहीं है। कल वहां चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम को भेजकर सभी की सैंपलिंग करवा दी जाएगी।
- अंशदीप, कलेक्टर

