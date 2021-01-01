पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माैसम:सर्दी का 6 साल का रिकाॅर्ड टूटा, पारा पहुंचा 5 डिग्री पर

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • 26 जनवरी को प्रदेश के 14 जिलों में घना कोहरा और ठंड का ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी

जिले में साेमवार काे सर्दी ने छह साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया है। 25 जनवरी काे न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान भी 26.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार जिले में अगले कुछ दिन तक शीतलहर का असर बरकरार रहेगा।

राजस्थान के उत्तर-पूर्वी इलाकों में शनिवार रात से चली तेज सर्द हवाओं से एक बार फिर पारा लुढ़क गया। जयपुर, अजमेर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर और भरतपुर संभाग के कई शहरों में रात का न्यूनतम पारा गिरकर 10 डिग्री से नीचे चला गया। वहीं साेमवार सुबह उत्तरी राजस्थान के कई शहरों समेत जयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोहरा भी छाया रहा।

दिन-रात के तापमान में करीब 5 गुणा का अंतर

जिले में साेमवार काे दिन-रात के तापमान में करीब 5 गुणा का अंतर है। साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 27.6 डिग्री रहा ताे न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री रहा। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले कुछ दिनों में और कम तापमान हाेगा।​​​​​​​

आगे क्या : शीतलहर का ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी

प्रदेश में अगली 27 जनवरी तक सर्दी से राहत मिलने के कोई आसार नहीं है। मौसम विभाग ने 25 और 26 जनवरी को 14 जिलों गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, झुंझुनूं, सीकर, चूरू, बीकानेर, नागौर, अलवर, अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा, करौली, सवाई माधोपुर, जयपुर और दौसा में तेज शीतलहर चलने और कुछ इलाको में घना कोहरा पड़ने की चेतावनी जारी की है। इन शहरों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है।

