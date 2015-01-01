पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अस्पताल में प्रसूताओं के लिए खाना-नाश्ते का बिल पास करने की एवज में 8 हजार रुपये. लेते अकाउंटेंट गिरफ्तार

पाली4 घंटे पहले
पाली. एसीबी टीम की गिरफ्त में रिश्वत का अाराेपी एकाउटेंट (घेरे में) अाैर ट्रेप कराने वाली ग्रामीण महिला सावित्रीदेवी।
  • अस्पताल में खाना-नाश्ता बनाने वाली महिला ने एसीबी में दी थी शिकायत, आरोपी के झुंझुनंू स्थित घर पर भी सर्च कार्रवाई

एसीबी पाली चाैकी की टीम ने मंगलवार दिन में जिले के पिपलिया कलां गांव में स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन काे 8 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथाें गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आराेपी ने रिश्वत की यह राशि अस्पताल में प्रसवकाल में भर्ती महिलाओं के खाने व नाश्ते का बिल पास करने की एवज में गांव की एक महिला से ली। 60 साल की परिवादी महिला सावित्री देवी राज्य सरकार की कलेवा याेजना के तहत अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रसूताओं के लिए अपने घर से खाना व नाश्ता बनाने का काम करती है। बकाया बिल पास कर उसके खाते में 15 हजार 271 रुपए जमा हुए थे।

इस राशि में से अकाउंटेंट ने रिश्वत के रूप में 8 हजार रुपए लिए। एसीबी के डीआईजी डाॅ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि सावित्री देवी पत्नी जगदीश प्रजापत ने परिवाद पेश कर बताया चिकित्सा विभाग के एकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन 8 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांग रहा है। एसीबी ने सत्यापन के बाद ट्रैप की याेजना बनाई। परिवादिया ने पीएचसी कार्यालय में अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार काे 8 हजार रुपए दिए, जिसे उसने टेबल पर रख दिए। इशारा मिलते ही एसीबी टीम ने राशि जब्त कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

झुंझुनूं स्थित आवास पर भी सर्च: आराेपी अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन पुत्र रामप्रताप झुंझुनूं जिले के बग्गड़ थाना क्षेत्र में चिंचडाेली गांव का निवासी है। मंगलवार काे पाली एसीबी की सूचना पर झुंझुनूं एसीबी टीम ने आराेपी के पैतृक आवास में सर्च कार्रवाई की। पाली जिले में पिपलिया कलां स्थित डिस्काॅम सहायक अभियंता चेतन प्रकाश जांगिड़ काे एसीबी ने गत 2 नवंबर काे किसान से कृषि कनेक्शन के बदले 4 हजार रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था।

