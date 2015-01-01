पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:85 नए संक्रमित मिले, 11117 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

पालीएक घंटा पहले
काेराेना का कहर लगातार जारी है। जिले में मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। साेमवार काे काेराेना के 85 नए मरीज सामने अाए। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 11117 पहुंच गया। साेमवार काे जिले में 78 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लाैटे। जिले में अब तक 10639 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लाैट चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 478 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिले में अब तक काेराेना से 148 मरीज दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। साेमवार काे 284 लाेगाें की ही सैंपलिंग हुई। अब तक जिले में 141138 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है।

अनदेखी: दाे बार अस्पताल भर्ती हाेने आए काेराेना के मरीज काे वापस लाैटाया
मानपुरा भाकरी निवासी 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध ने शुक्रवार काे सैंपलिंग करवाई। रविवार काे उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। तेज खांसी के बाद वे साेमवार सुबह 11 बजे बांगड़ अस्पताल में भर्ती हाेने के लिए गए, लेकिन तब उनकाे रिपोर्ट नहीं आने का हवाला देकर वापस भेज दिया। वह कहते रहे कि उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। शाम काे वे वापस अस्पताल गए, तब वहां माैजूद स्टाफ ने उनकाे 7 दिन की दवाई देकर वापस घर भेज दिया। चार-पांच दिन पहले उनके एक पुत्र की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई थी, जाे हाेम आइसाेलेट है।

