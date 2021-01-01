पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:पाली से पहली बार 87 साल के अर्जुनसिंह को मिलेगा पद्मश्री

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • आदिवासियों पर ‘भाखर रा भोमिया’ पुस्तक रह चुकी चर्चा में

राजस्थानी साहित्य के प्रमुख हस्ताक्षर व जाने-माने साहित्यकार अर्जुनसिंह शेखावत काे पद्मश्री से नवाजा जाएगा। गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर जारी 103 व्यक्तियों की सूची में शेखावत शामिल हैं। उन्हें राजस्थानी साहित्य व शिक्षा क्षेत्र में किए गए उत्कृष्ट कार्याें के लिए चुना गया है।

आजादी के बाद देश में शुरू किए गए इस पुरस्कार काे पाने वाले शेखावत पाली जिले के पहले पद्मश्री हाेंगे। 87 साल के शेखावत काे पद्मश्री से नवाजने की सूचना राष्ट्रपति हाउस से उनके लैंडलाइन फाेन पर रात 9.30 बजे दी गई। उस समय वे पाली स्थित घर में अकेले ही थे। शेखावत प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में हैफा शहर काे अपने शौर्य व वीरता से महज 12 घंटे में ही आजाद कराने वाले हैफा हीराे दलपतसिंह के पड़पौत्र हैं। उनका पैतृक गांव देवली पाबूजी है।

शेखावत ने वर्ष 1967 में आदिवासी बहुल बाली इलाके में अध्यापक के रूप में अपना शैक्षिक सफर शुरू किया था। इसके बाद वहां पर ही उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के रूप में नियुक्त हुए। बाली में रहते हुए उन्हें आदिवासियों के जीवन को जानने का अवसर मिला। भारतीय साहित्य अकादमी सहित कई प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं।

शेखावत 30 पुस्तकों की रचना कर चुके हैं। इन पुस्तकों का 20 से अधिक भाषाई अनुवाद, समीक्षा व संपादन किया है। इस उम्र में भी वे 4 घंटे तक लगातार लिखते हैं। सरल जीवन जीते हैं। शेखावत बताते हैं कि नेमीचंद जैन भावुक के लेखन से प्रभावित होकर साहित्य को गद्य व पद्य शिल्प की तरह ढालने लगे। राजस्थानी व हिंदी में एमए, बीएड तथा आरएमपी कर चुके शेखावत ने आदिवासी संस्कृति के बारे में गहन शोध के बाद सरलतम शब्दों में अभिव्यक्त किया है।

इस पुस्तक का अंग्रेजी अनुवाद ‘द ट्राइबल कल्चर ऑफ गरासिया’ शीर्षक से प्रकाशित हुआ है। इस लेखन को यूनेस्को पुरस्कार भी मिला है। आदिवासियों की जीवनशैली तथा उनकी संस्कृति पर राजस्थानी भाषा में लिखी पुस्तक भाखर रा भौमिया, आड़ावळ अरड़ायौ ने ताे पूरे देश में खासी चर्चा का विषय बनी।

राजस्थानी भाषा को संविधान की मान्यता मिले: शेखावत

​​​​​​​राजस्थानी भाषा को संविधान की आठवीं सूची में मान्यता दिलाने के लिए पिछले 35 सालों से संघर्ष कर रहा हूं। उम्मीद है कि सफलता मिलेगी। केंद्र व प्रदेश की सरकारों से भी आग्रह है कि साहित्य और लेखन से जुड़े नवोदित रचनाकारों को प्रोत्साहित करने की याेजना काे वे जल्द लागू करें। -अर्जुनसिंह शेखावत

