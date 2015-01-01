पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:सेई बांध की 6.77 किमी सुरंग को चाैड़ा करने के लिए 85.58 कराेड़ रुपए का बजट जारी, जल्द शुरू हाेगा काम

पाली/सुमेरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सेई बांध से जवाई में पानी लेने काे लेकर 6.77 किमी की सुरंग काे चाैड़ा करने का था प्रस्ताव

जवाई बांध का सहायक सेई बांध की सुरंग चाैड़ा करने के लिए 85.58 कराेड़ की बजट जारी हुआ है। बजट जारी हाेने के बाद अब विभाग द्वारा टनल काे चाैड़ा करवाने का कार्य भी शुरू किया जाएगा। प्रतिवर्ष बारिश के माैसम मे सेई बांध के ऑवर फ्लाे हाेने से व्यर्थ बहकर गुजरात की ओर जाने वाले पानी काे जवाई बांध में में लाने काे लेकर टनल चाैड़ा करने का प्रस्ताव लिया था। इसकाे लेकर गत 28 अक्टूबर काे जल संसाधन विभाग ने प्रशासनिक व वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की है।

अब विभाग के उप सचिव जितेंद्र दीक्षित ने इसके लिए 86 कराेड़ 58 लाख 30 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की है। विभाग द्वारा जल्द ही टेंडर निकलवाकर टनल काे चाैड़ा करवाने का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। टनल चाैड़ा करने के लिए बजट मिलने पर जल संगम अध्यक्ष, किसान प्रतिनिधियाें समेत काश्तकाराें में खुशी की लहर है।

गाैरतलब है कि पाली, जालाेर व सिराेही की जीवन रेखा माने जाने वाले जवाई बांध काे भरने के लिए पूर्व में जनप्रतिनिधियाे समेत किसानाे व व्यापारियाें की मांग पर सीएम ने बजट घाेषणा 2020-21 में जवाई बांध पुनर्भरण याेजना के तहत 100 कराेड रूपए जारी करवाने की घाेषणा की थी। 6.77 किलोमीटर लम्बी है सुरंग: जवाई बांध में जल आवक बढ़ाने काे लेकर जल संसाधन विभाग ने 70 के दशक में उदयपुर जिले के कोटड़ा तहसील में अरावली पर्वत मालाओं के बीच सेई बांध बनाने व बांध का पानी सुरंग के माध्यम से जवाई में लाने की योजना बनाई थी। योजना की स्वीकृति के बाद कार्य प्रारंभ किया।

योजना के तहत 8.25 मीटर ऊंचे व 1106.58 एमसीएफटी भराव क्षमता के बांध का निर्माण किया गया। पहाड़ काे चीरकर 6.77 किलोमीटर लंबी सुरंग बनाई गई। इनलेट के माध्यम से सुरंग को बांध से जोड़ा गया। भीमाना के समीप सुरंग के निकासी स्थल पर आउटलेट का निर्माण किया।

इस योजना पर 5 करोड़ 40 लाख रुपए लागत आई। वर्ष 1977 को योजना का कार्य पूर्ण हो गया था और 7 अगस्त 1977 को पहली बार सेई का पानी सुरंग के माध्यम से जवाई बांध में आने लगा। वर्ष 2006 में सुरंग जाम हाेने पर पूर्व विधायक व सरकारी उपमुख्य सचेतक मदन राठाैड़ ने इसकी सफाई करवाई थी। साथ ही बांध का गेज भी बढ़ाया गया था।

सेई का पूरा पानी मात्र 12 दिन में ही जवाई में पहुंच जाएगा
सेई सुरंग का विस्तार कर 8.50 गुणा 12 फीट से बढ़ाकर 18 गुणा 18 फीट करने का प्रस्ताव है। सुरंग को बड़ा करने पर 328 की जगह 1376 क्यूसेक पानी की निकासी होगी। यानी सेई से जवाई में प्रतिदिन 118 एमसीएफटी पानी आएगा। ऐसे में सेई के लाइव स्टोरेज का समूचा पानी 12 दिन में जवाई बांध पहुंच सकेगा।

