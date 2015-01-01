पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाली का गौरव:पाली के पुष्पेंद्रसिंह की देखरेख में बनेगा नया संसद भवन

पाली21 मिनट पहले
  • नए संसद भवन के साथ ही कॉमन केंद्रीय सचिवालय सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू का कार्य देख रहे हैं पुष्पेंद्रसिंह

दिल्ली में बनने वाले नए संसद भवन की इमारत पाली के पुष्पेंद्रसिंह की देखरेख में बनेगी। हाल ही में प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा शिलान्यास किए गए नए संसद भवन का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया गया है, जिनका कार्य दिल्ली में अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक के पद पर सेवारत पुष्पेन्द्रसिंह द्वारा किया जाएगा। वे नए संसद भवन के साथ ही केंद्रीय सचिवालय सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू के विकास और पुनर्विकास के कई प्रतिष्ठित कार्य भी कर चुके हैं। पाली जिले के माताजी का गुड़ा के मूल निवासी पुष्पेंद्र ने बॉर्डर पर फेंसिंग कार्यों में कई कीर्तिमान बनाए हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने दिल्ली में भूमिगत पार्किंग से लेकर फ्लाईओवर, साल्ट कमिशन ऑफिस भवन जयपुर, जयपुर एयरपोर्ट के रखरखाव आदि निर्माण कार्यों में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा चुके हैं।

इसके लिए उन्हें 2017 में योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र व बाद में उन्हें सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुख्य अभियंता व 2018 में उप राष्ट्रपति से महानिदेशक पदक प्राप्त हुआ। जोधपुर की आईआईटी कैंपस, एआईआईएमएस का विस्तार व आईआईएम उदयपुर की देखरेख भी की है।

मुकरबा चौक पर मल्टी फेसिलिटी ग्रेड सेपरेटर, जोकि सिग्नल फ्री भी हुआ, उसको कंस्ट्रक्शन इंडस्ट्री डेवलपमेंट कौंसिल द्वारा सीपीडब्ल्यूडी का बेस्ट प्रोजेक्ट अवार्ड व भारतीय सड़क कांग्रेस ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्माण परियोजना के लिए इनके शोध पत्र को गोल्ड मैडल से सम्मानित किया है।
राजस्थान, पंजाब, बंगाल में बॉर्डर फेंसिंग का कार्य भी इनकी देखरेख में हुआ

जोधपुर के एमबीएम इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज से सिविल इंजीनियरिंग में स्नातक की पढ़ाई के बाद 1985 में इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल कर सहायक अधिशाषी अभियंता के पद पर सेवा शुरू करने वाले पुष्पेंद्र ने बॉर्डर फेंसिंग के क्षेत्र में काम किया है। उन्हाेंने एक साल के भीतर ही फाजिल्का, पंजाब बॉर्डर फेंसिंग का काम सफलतापूर्वक किया।

वहीं राजस्थान में श्रीकरनपुर में सीमा बाड़ लगाने और 1994 में इंडो पाक बॉर्डर पर बाड़मेर और जैसलमेर जिलों में फेंसिंग कार्य किया। रेत के टीलों के बीच विशेष डिजाइन तैयार कर बॉर्डर फेंसिंग के काम में लागत से भी 40 प्रतिशत की बचत करवाने में कामयाब रहे। अधिशाषी अभियंता के रूप में पश्चिमी बंगाल के दिनहाटा शहर में सीमा सड़क और फेंसिंग व पुल निर्माण का काम कर चुके हैं।खिंवाड़ा में स्कूली शिक्षा, 12वीं बांगड़ स्कूल से ताे जाेधपुर में की इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई

  • स्कूली शिक्षा माताजी का गुड़ा व खिंवाड़ा में हुई। सैकंडरी स्कूल की पढ़ाई बांगड़ स्कूल से पूरी की। इंजीनियरिंग में रूचि थी, इसलिए हायर सैकंडरी की पढ़ाई के लिए जोधपुर आ गया। वहीं आगे से आगे शैक्षणिक व कॅरिअर को दिशा मिली। मेरा मानना है कि जिंदगी के भविष्य निर्माण व भवन निर्माण में योजनाओं का बहुत महत्व होता है। भाैगोलिक, भू-गर्भीय व पर्यावरणीय कारकों के साथ ही विज्ञान को आगामी 25 सालों की प्रगति के साथ देखकर योजना बनाना ठीक रहता है। जहां तक अपने जिले में पर्यटन और संस्कृति को जोड़कर निर्माण योजनाओं की बात है मास्टर प्लान के साथ काम करने से श्रेष्ठ परिणाम मिलेंगे। रणकपुर में पार्किंग से लेकर काफी सुविधाओं पर काम किया है। जिले में कई ऐतिहासिक व पर्यटन महत्व के कई स्थलों का विकास इसी तर्ज पर किया जा सकता है। - पुष्पेंद्रसिंह चौहान, अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक, सीपीडब्ल्यूडी, दिल्ली
