पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:एसीबी ने व्यापारिक व सामाजिक संगठनों से कहा-यदि काेई रिश्वत मांगता है ताे तुरंत शिकायत करें

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसीबी कार्यालय में आयोजित हुई व्यापारिक व सामाजिक संगठनों की बैठक, भ्रष्टाचार पर की चर्चा

राज्य सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ जीराें टाेलरेंस की नीति स्थापित करने के लिए अब एसीबी काे सक्रिय किया है। एसीबी के डीजीपी बीएल साेनी के निर्देश पर प्रदेश के सभी जिलाे में एसीबी काे निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वह व्यापारिक व सामाजिक संगठनों के अलावा विभिन्न संगठनों से जुड़े लाेगाें के साथ परिचर्चा कर उनकाे भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ मुहिम में जागरुक करे।

इसी की पालना में साेमवार काे पाली में टैगोर लिंक राेड पर स्थित एसीबी कार्यालय में शहर के विभिन्न व्यापारिक व सामजिक संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक में एसीबी के एएसपी कैलाशचंद्र जुगतावत ने कहा कि यदि किसी सरकारी दफ्तर, संस्थान अथवा गैर सरकारी संस्थानों में रिश्वत मांगने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें द्वारा रिश्वत मांगी जाती है ताे उसकी शिकायत तुरंत ही एसीबी के हेल्पलाइन नंबर

1064 पर अथवा पाली स्थित कार्यालय के दूरभाष नंबर 02932-284300, 284302 पर या फिर एसीबी के एएसपी कैलाशदान जुगतावत के माेबाइल नंबर 94140-67250 पर देवें। एसीबी ने लाेगाें से कहा कि यदि सरकारी कार्यालय में रिश्वत मांगने वाले एजेंट या दलालाें के बारे में भी तुरंत ही शिकायत करें, ताकि उनके खिलाफ प्रभावी कार्रवाई की जा सके। इस बैठक में धानमंडी व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष दाैलतराम पटेल, ट्रांसपाेर्ट यूनियन के महेंद्रसिंह, मजदूर

संघ के दाऊलाल साेनी,फैंसी स्टाेर संघ के घीसाराम कुमावत, धानमंडी के सचिव हीरालाल परिहार, फूड प्रोडेक्ट के राहुल शर्मा, स्वर्ण समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष माेतीलाल साेनी, हिम्मत भाटी, प्रकाश पंवार, लादूराम शर्मा, श्रवणराम विश्नाेई, विरमाराम विश्नाेई, महेश साेनी समेत विभिन्न संघाें के लाेग माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें