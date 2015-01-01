पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:लालच देकर साइबर अपराधी कर रहे अकाउंट खाली

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस-साइबर एक्सपर्ट कर रहे लालच से बचने की अपील, सोच समझकर सर्च इंजन पर ऑफर सर्च करें

त्योहार चाहे दीपावली, होली, क्रिसमस या कोई और हो...हर परिवार को इसे लेकर उत्साह रहता ही है, लेकिन आम लोगों को शायद ये पता नहीं होगा कि उन्हीं की तरह साइबर ठग भी त्योहारों की सीजन का इंतजार करते हैं और इसके पीछे उनका मकसद होता है लोगों को भारी छूट का लालच देकर अपने जाल में फंसाना। कुछ दिनों बाद ही दीपावली है तो इसके लिए ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनियां भी जमकर ग्राहकों को अलग-अलग ऑफर दे रही हैं। ऐसी ही सीजन का फायदा उठाने में जुट गए हैं साइबर क्रिमिनल्स। सोशल मीडिया के विभिन्न प्लेटफार्म पर बंपर छूट का झांसा देकर लोगों को जाने-माने शॉपिंग पोर्टल के नाम की फर्जी वेबसाइट्स तक ले जा रहे हैं।

लालच में फंसकर लोग ऐसी फर्जी साइट्स पर अपनी जमा-पूंजी न गंवा दे, इसके लिए पुलिस और साइबर एक्सपर्ट लोगों को लालच से बचने को आगाह भी कर रहे हैं। साइबर एक्सपर्ट के अनुसार फेस्टिवल सीजन में मॉलवेयर बनाने वाले शातिरों का गिरोह ज्यादा सक्रिय हो रहा है।

ये शातिर सोशल मीडिया के विभिन्न प्लेटफार्म पर सीधे-सादे यूजर्स को फर्जी साइट्स पर बेहद कम कीमत पर या खरीदारी करने पर बड़े गिफ्ट का लालच देते हैं और एक बार इनके चंगुल में फंसे व्यक्ति से किसी न किसी माध्यम से सूचनाएं जुटाकर या चुराकर उनके खातों से राशि उड़ा लेते हैं।

शातिरों के गिरोह लोगों को अपने जाल में फंसाने के लिए इंटरनेट की भाषा में सोशल इंजीनियरिंग टेक्निक का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। ऐसे फ्रॉड से बचने का एकमात्र जरिया है ‘सावधानी’। ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने वाले लोग दिवाली पर मिल रहे ऑफर पर सोच-समझकर ही विश्वास करें। अज्ञात ईमेल आईडी से या अन्य माध्यम से आए ऑफर या इसमें दिए गए लिंक पर तो कत्तई भरोसा ना करें। अज्ञात ईमेल में मिली किसी भी तरह की फाइल को जहां तक संभव हो, खोलना ही नहीं चाहिए।

इन बातों का रखें विशेष ध्यान: अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर जाकर ही ट्रांजेक्शन करें

  • सार्वजनिक स्थान पर ओपन वाई-फाई यूज भी नहीं करें।
  • साइबर कैफे या अन्य अनजान जगह पर दूसरों का कंप्यूटर इस्तेमाल करने से बचें। जरूरी हो तो भी उस पर कोई ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं करें।
  • इंटरनेट पर किसी भी सर्च इंजन पर कस्टमर केयर या कंपनी की हेल्पडेस्क के नंबर सर्च तो भूलकर भी नहीं करें, क्योंकि कस्टमर केयर या हेल्प डेस्क के नाम पर मिलने वाले ज्यादातर मोबाइल नंबर साइबर क्रिमिनल्स के ही मिलेंगे।
  • दिवाली ऑफर के नाम पर आने वाले किसी भी मैसेज में मिले लिंक को ओपन नहीं करें।
  • अनजान को बैंक या कार्ड की कोई जानकारी कभी नहीं दें।
  • बैंक अफसर या कंपनी से बताकर कोई मोबाइल एप इंस्टॉल करने को कहें, तो उसकी बातों में नहीं आएं।
  • ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट विश्वसनीय है या नहीं, इसकी पुष्टि करके ही उस पर शॉपिंग करें।
  • इंटरनेट, सोशल मीडिया पर कोई फ्री गिफ्ट का ऑफर दिखाई दे तो उसके लालच में फंसकर लिंक पर क्लिक नहीं करें।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें