पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Accountant Arrested For Taking 8,000 Rupees In Lieu Of Passing The Food breakfast Bill To The Obstetricians In The Hospital

भ्रष्टाचार:अस्पताल में प्रसूताओं के लिए खाना-नाश्ते का बिल पास करने की एवज में 8 हजार रुपए लेते अकाउंटेंट गिरफ्तार

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसीबी टीम की गिरफ्त में रिश्वत का अाराेपी एकाउटेंट और ट्रेप कराने वाली ग्रामीण महिला सावित्रीदेवी।
  • अस्पताल में खाना-नाश्ता बनाने वाली महिला ने एसीबी में दी थी शिकायत, आरोपी के झुंझुनूं स्थित घर पर भी सर्च कार्रवाई

एसीबी पाली चाैकी की टीम ने मंगलवार दिन में जिले के पिपलिया कलां गांव में स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन काे 8 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथाें गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आराेपी ने रिश्वत की यह राशि अस्पताल में प्रसवकाल में भर्ती महिलाओं के खाने व नाश्ते का बिल पास करने की एवज में गांव की एक महिला से ली।

60 साल की परिवादी महिला सावित्री देवी राज्य सरकार की कलेवा याेजना के तहत अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रसूताओं के लिए अपने घर से खाना व नाश्ता बनाने का काम करती है। बकाया बिल पास कर उसके खाते में 15 हजार 271 रुपए जमा हुए थे।

इस राशि में से अकाउंटेंट ने रिश्वत के रूप में 8 हजार रुपए लिए। एसीबी के डीअाईजी डाॅ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि सावित्री देवी पत्नी जगदीश प्रजापत ने परिवाद पेश कर बताया चिकित्सा विभाग के एकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन 8 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांग रहा है।

एसीबी ने सत्यापन के बाद ट्रैप की याेजना बनाई। परिवादिया ने पीएचसी कार्यालय में अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार काे 8 हजार रुपए दिए, जिसे उसने टेबल पर रख दिए। इशारा मिलते ही एसीबी टीम ने राशि जब्त कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
झुंझुनूं स्थित आवास पर भी सर्च

आराेपी अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन पुत्र रामप्रताप झुंझुनूं जिले के बग्गड़ थाना क्षेत्र में चिंचडाेली गांव का निवासी है। मंगलवार काे पाली एसीबी की सूचना पर झुंझुनूं एसीबी टीम ने अाराेपी के पैतृक अावास में सर्च कार्रवाई की।

पाली जिले में पिपलिया कलां स्थित डिस्काॅम सहायक अभियंता चेतन प्रकाश जांगिड़ काे एसीबी ने गत 2 नवंबर काे किसान से कृषि कनेक्शन के बदले 4 हजार रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके सातवें दिन एसीबी ने पिपलिया कलां में अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद जांगिड़ काे ट्रैप किया।

फर्जी प्रसूताओं के नाम से बिल पास कर ऐठे रुपए
एसीबी एएसपी कैलाशदान जुगतावत ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक छानबीन में पता चला है कि पिपलिया कलां पीएचसी के अकाउंटेंट ने काेविड-19 के दाैरान लाॅकडाउन में भी फर्जी प्रसूताओं के नाम से कलेवा याेजना में बिल बना कर परिवादिया से रिश्वत के रुप में रुपए एंठे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें