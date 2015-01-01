पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी का एक्शन:अस्पताल में प्रसूता के खाने का बिल पास करने के बदले 8 हजार रिश्वत लेते अकाउंटेंट पकड़ा

पाली/झुंझुनूं30 मिनट पहले
अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद काे आठ हजार रुपए दिए, उसने टेबल पर रख दिए। एसीबी टीम ने इशारा मिलते ही राशि जब्त कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

एसीबी पाली चाैकी की टीम ने मंगलवार दिन में जिले के पिपलिया कलां गांव में स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अकाउंटेंट झुंझुनूं जिले के चिंचड़ोली निवासी प्रमाेद कुमार सैन काे 8 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया। आराेपी ने रिश्वत की यह राशि अस्पताल में प्रसवकाल में भर्ती महिलाओं के खाने व नाश्ते का बिल पास करने की एवज में गांव की एक महिला से ली। 60 साल की परिवादी महिला सावित्री देवी राज्य सरकार की कलेवा याेजना के तहत अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रसूताओं के लिए अपने घर से खाना व नाश्ता बनाने का काम करती है।

बकाया बिल पास कर उसके खाते में 15 हजार 271 रुपए जमा हुए थे। इस राशि में से अकाउंटेंट ने रिश्वत के रुपए में 8 हजार रुपए लिए। एसीबी के डीआईजी डाॅ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि पिपलिया कलां के राजकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कलेवा याेजना के तहत प्रसूताओं काे खाना-नाश्ता मुहैया कराने के लिए गांव की सावित्री देवी पत्नी जगदीश प्रजापत काे जिम्मा दे रखा है।

इस परिवादिया ने एसीबी पाली चाैकी में एएसपी कैलाशदान जुगतावत के समक्ष परिवाद पेश कर बताया कि कलेवा याेजना के तहत स्वीकृत 15 हजार 271 रुपए की राशि खाते में जमा करने की एवज में चिकित्सा विभाग के एकाउंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन 8 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहा है। एसीबी ने शिकायत के सत्यापन के बाद याेजना बनाई। परिवादिया ने पिपलिया पीएससी में अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद काे आठ हजार रुपए दिए, उसने टेबल पर रख दिए। एसीबी टीम ने इशारा मिलते ही राशि जब्त कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
आराेपी के चिंचड़ोली स्थित आवास पर भी सर्च
एसीबी द्वारा रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया आराेपी अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद कुमार सैन पुत्र रामप्रताप झुंझुनूं जिले के बगड़ थाना क्षेत्र में चिंचडाेली गांव का निवासी है। मंगलवार काे पाली एसीबी की सूचना पर झुंझुनूं एसीबी टीम ने आराेपी के पैतृक आवास में सर्च कार्रवाई की, जिसका ब्याेरा पाली की एसीबी में दर्ज प्रकरण में शामिल किया जाएगा।

पाली जिले में पिपलिया कलां स्थित डिस्काॅम के सहायक अभियंता चेतन प्रकाश जांगिड़ काे एसीबी ने गत 2 नवंबर काे एक किसान से कृषि कनेक्शन के बदले 4 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके सातवें दिन एसीबी ने पिपलिया कलां में अकाउंटेंट प्रमाेद जांगिड़ काे ट्रैप किया।

