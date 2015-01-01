पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफलता:जुए में हारने के बाद दाेस्ताें के साथ गिराेह बनाया नाै जगह महिलाओं के जेवर लूटे, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • जेवरात लूटने वाले गिराेह का सिरियारी पुलिस ने राजफाश किया, जनवरी से कर रहे थे महिलाओं से लूट की वारदात

पाली जिले में सुनसान जगहाें पर महिलाओं काे अकेली देख उनके जेवरात लूटने वाले गिराेह का सिरियारी पुलिस ने राजफाश किया है। पुलिस ने गिराेह के सरगना आसिफ खान उर्फ बबलू पिंजारा व उसके साथी लतीफ माेहम्मद काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिराेह का एक और आराेपी सिंकदर खान फरार है। यह तीनाें आराेपी साेजतराेड कस्बे के निवासी है। एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि गिराेह का सरगना आसिफ उर्फ बबलू नामी जुआरी है, जबकि उसके दाेनाें दाेस्त लतीफ व सिंकदर भी पेशे से टैक्सी चालक है, जिन्हें भी जुआ खेलने की लत है। इस साल जनवरी माह में सरगना आसिफ उर्फ बबलू जुआ में करीब दाे-तीन लाख रुपए हार गया ताे वह उधारी चुकाने के लिए भी इधर-उधर से जुगाड़ कर रहा था।

इसके चलते उसने अपने दाेनाें दाेस्ताें काे साथ मिल कर जनवरी से अब तक सुनसान जगह पर महिलाअाें के जेवर लूटने की 9 वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। इन वारदाताें से उनके हाथ काफी मात्रा में साेना-चांदी के जेवरात लगे, जिसे बेचकर वे एशमाैज की जिंदगी बसर कर रहे थे। सिरियारी थाना क्षेत्र के गुड़ा माैकमसिंह गांव में सरगना व उसके साथी ने महिला के जेवर चुराए थे।
इस घटना के बाद सीअाे साेजत डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ के निर्देशन में सिरियारी एसएचओ सुरेश सारण की टीम ने महज 72 घंटे में ही वारदात का राज खाेलते हुए गिराेह के सरगना आसिफ व लतीफ काे गिरफ्तार किया। उसके साथी सिकंदर खान की तलाश जारी है। इस गिराेह ने 9 वारदात करना कबूल की है, जिनसे और भी वारदात खुलने की संभावना है।
सीसीटीवी कैमरे से बचते फिरते, पहली बार कैमराें की वजह से ही पकड़े गए
साेजत सीओं डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ ने बताया कि साेजतराेड के कृष्णा काॅलाेनी धुंधला निवासी आसिफ खान उर्फ बबूल पुत्र अकबर खान पिंजारा अपने साथी लतीफ माेहम्मद पुत्र अब्दुल गनी पिंजारा निवासी अंबेडकर बस स्टैंड साेजतराेड व सिंकदर खान के साथ इस साल जनवरी से महिलाओं के जेवरात लूटने की वारदात करने लगे। वारदात करने से पहले आराेपी उस इलाके की रैकी करते थे कि कहीं उस इलाके में सीसीटीवी कैमरे ताे नहीं लगे हुए है।

वारदात करने वाली जगहाें पर आने-जाने के लिए आराेपी बाइक से कच्चे मार्ग से सफर करते थे, ताकि गांवाें में कैमराें की नजर में नहीं चढ़े। तीन दिन पहले गुड़ा माैकमसिंह गांव में वारदात के दाैरान एक ज्वेलर्स की दुकान के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में उनकी तस्वीर कैद हाे गई। सिरियारी थाना प्रभारी सुरेश सारण की टीम ने छानबीन के बाद गिराेह काे पकड़ लिया।
चलती बाइक पर ड्राइवर बदलते, ताकि किसी काे शक नहीं हाे, इन जगहाें की वारदात कबूली
सिरियारी थाना प्रभारी सुरेश सारण ने बताया कि सरगना समेत तीनाें आराेपियाें ने अब तक सिरियारी, बगड़ी, मारवाड़ जंक्शन, साेजत सिटी व साेजतराेड थाना क्षेत्र की 9 वारदात कबूल की है। इनमें पहली वारदात 26 जनवरी काे दुदाैड़ गांव की। इसके बाद फुलिया, राणावास, शेखावास, कंटालिया, सियाट, सांडिया व गुड़ा माैकमसिंह की वारदात शामिल है।

हर वारदात में सरगना आसिफ साथ रहता, जबकि कभी लतीफ ताे कभी सिकंदर काे साथ रखता था। आराेपी वारदात से पहले और बाद में चलती बाइक पर ड्राइवर बदलते, ताकि किसी काे उन पर शक नहीं हाे। गिराेह काे पकड़ने में एएसआई रणजीतसिंह, किशनाराम विश्नाेई, कांस्टेबल राकेश, मगनाराम, विक्रमिसंह समेत टीम की अहम भूमिका रही।

सिरियारी पुलिस ने अब तक 12 चाेरी व 5 लूट की वारदात का किया खुलासा
सिरियारी थाना में पदस्थापन होने के बाद थाना प्रभारी सुरेश सारण की टीम ने अब तक 12 चोरी-नकबजनी और 5 लूट का राज खाेला। साथ ही अब तक 6 एनडीपीएस एक्ट की कार्रवाई कर जोजावर में ब्लाइंड मर्डर का भी 72 घंटे में खुलासा किया। फुलाद स्थित पर्वत सिंह की धूणी के पुजारी के साथ हुई लूट व राणावास स्थित जैन मंदिर की मूर्ति चोरी का राज भी इसी टीम ने खाेला।

