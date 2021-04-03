पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टिकट विवाद:जैसलमेर में ऐश्वर्या का टिकट फाइनल किया, रास्ते में शिवकरण ने बदल दिया

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टिकट विवाद पर पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ बोले- शाेभा मेरा नाम गलत ले रहीं मैं कांग्रेस का सच्चा कार्यकर्ता, पार्टी के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं बाेलता

साेजत नगरपालिका के चेयरमैन के टिकट काे लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओंं में छिड़ा विवाद थम नहीं रहा है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस सचिव शाेभा साेलंकी के सीधे ताैर पर मनमर्जी से टिकट देने काे लेकर पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ तथा प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी काे जिम्मेदार ठहराने के बाद शुक्रवार काे पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ भी खुलकर सामने आ गए।

जाखड़ ने कहा कि साेलंकी झूठ बाेल रहीं हैं। साेजत में चेयरमैन बनने की संभावना देखते हुए वे जैसलमेर पार्षदों के कैंप में गए थे। वहां पर सबकी सहमति से ऐश्वर्या सांखला का नाम फाइनल किया था। सिंबल देकर शिवकरण सैनी के साथ रवाना किया, मगर रास्ते में सैनी ने बदल दिया था। मामले की जानकारी उन्होंने संभागीय प्रभारी रामलाल जाट काे दी है। जाखड़ ने कहा कि वे पार्टी के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं बाेलते। मामले काे लेकर उन्होंने प्रदेश के प्रभारी निंबाराम गरासिया व साेजत के प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी से बात की थी।

सैनी ने बताया कि रास्ते में ही ऐश्वर्या के नाम पर विराेध हाे गया था। सैनी का दावा था कि उनके पास 4 भाजपा पार्षद हैं, वे सांखला के नाम पर रजामंद नहीं है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस के हाथ आई बाजी पलट सकती है। इस पर सैनी ने मर्जी से ऐश्वर्या के स्थान पर दूसरे के नाम पर सिंबल जारी कर दिया। जाखड़ ने बताया कि साेलंकी काे प्रदेश सचिव पार्टी ने बनाया है। हमें स्वीकार हैं, हम पार्टी के खिलाफ जा नहीं सकते।

पूर्व सांसद ने कहा प्रदेश सचिव शाेभा साेलंकी झूठ बाेल रहीं, हम पुराने लाेग हैं, इसलिए पार्टी के खिलाफ नहीं बाेल सकते, साेलंकी अभी नई हैं, वे बाेल सकती हैं, पूरे मामले से मेरा काेई लेना-देना नहीं, मैंने कहीं टिकट नहीं बांटे, हमने संभागीय प्रभारी जाट काे मामला बता दिया। पार्टी का मैं सच्चा कार्यकर्ता हूं।

एक शब्द पार्टी या कार्यकर्ता के खिलाफ नहीं बोलता। जो लोग ऐसा करते हैं, वे गलत हैं। जाखड़ का कहना है कि टिकट में की गई हेराफेरी काे लेकर पता चलते ही शिवकरण से माेबाइल पर बात की। उनका कहना था कि 4 भाजपा के पार्षद भी उनके पक्ष में हैं, वे ऐश्वर्या के नाम पर सहमत नहीं है, जीतने के लिए मंजू के नाम सिंबल भरना पड़ा।

सैनी का आराेप : साेलंकी एक दिन भी नहीं आईं, जीतने वालों के टिकट कटवा रहीं थीं
शिवकरण सैनी का कहना है कि शाेभा साेलंकी का आराेप गलत है। वे एक दिन भी साेजत में प्रचार के लिए नहीं पहुंचीं। उल्टा वह ताे साेजत के वार्ड 1 व 34 में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवाराें का टिकट कटवाना चाहती थीं। इसका हमने विराेध किया। दाेनाें वार्डों से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार भारी मताें से जीतकर पार्षद बने हैं। कैंप में आने पर पार्षदों के विराेध के बाद वाे चली गई थी। जहां तक चेयरमैन के टिकट की बात है, वह सभी की सहमति से ही उनकाे दिया है, जाखड़ भी इसमें माैजूद थे।

