कार्रवाई:आधार सीडिंग शेष रहने पर 10 उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के प्राधिकार पत्र निलंबित किए

  • जिले के दस उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों द्वारा सीडिंग कार्य में लापरवाही बरती गई

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजनांतर्गत जिले के दस उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों द्वारा सीडिंग कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने पर उनके प्राधिकार पत्र को निलंबित किया गया। जिला रसद अधिकारी लक्ष्मीनारायण बुनकर ने बताया कि भारत सरकार की ‘वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड‘ योजनांतर्गत सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों द्वारा ई-मित्र के माध्यम से जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा सूची में चयनित समस्त सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग करवाई जानी थी, परंतु जिले में 10 उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों शंकरलाल हेमाजी अ. काकराडी, नरपतसिंह छतरसिंह विरमपुरा, ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति बीजापुर, शेषाराम भूराजी दुदौड, सोभागसिंह जब्बरसिंह कुड़की, ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति, राजेन्द्रसिंह गोविंदसिंह खौड़, रफीक मो., सफी मो. गोरिया, ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति सबलपुरा, शंकरलाल हकाजी पीपला द्वारा कार्य में रुचि नहीं लेने के कारण अधिकतम आधार सीडिंग शेष होने के कारण इनके प्राधिकार पत्र को निलम्बित किया गया है। यह कार्य आगामी 20 दिसम्बर 2020 तक जारी रहेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को निर्देशित किया जाता है कि वे अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में बिना आधार सीडिंग वाले व्यक्तियों की पहचान कर उनके आधार कार्ड संख्या व मोबाइल नंबर प्राप्त कर व्यक्तिशः ई-मित्र कियोस्क के माध्यम से आधार सीडिंग का कार्य 20 दिसम्बर तक शतप्रतिशत पूर्ण करेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों को यह भी निर्देशित किया गया है कि वे अपने क्षेत्राधीन जैसे डबल राशन कार्डधारी, मृत्यु, विवाह, बाहर पलायन करने वाले व्यक्तियों की भी पहचान कर उनका नाम राशनकार्ड में से डिलीट करवाएंगे। कार्य 20 दिसम्बर तक पूर्ण नहीं किये जाने पर संबंधित राशन डीलर के विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

