पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Before The Ticket Distribution In The Congress, There Was A Ruckus, The Observer Called Jaipur, Today The Panel Will Be Ready, The List Will Be Released On The Last Day Itself

चुनाव:कांग्रेस में टिकट बंटने से पहले मचा घमासान, पर्यवेक्षक काे जयपुर बुलाया, आज पैनल हाेगा तैयार, अंतिम दिन ही जारी हाेगी सूची

पाली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पायलट गुट के नेताओं से पर्यवेक्षक ने बनाई दूरी, गहलाेत गुट के नेताओं की राय से हाेंगे टिकट फाइनल

पाली जिले में पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव में उम्मीदवार चयन की पंचायती का पेच अभी सुलझा नहीं है। टिकट बंटवारे से पहले ही कांग्रेस में सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत व पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट गुट के नेताओं के बीच अपने समर्थक नेताओं काे उम्मीदवार घाेषित कराने के लिए घमासान चल रहा है।

चार दिन पहले प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से उम्मीदवार चयन काे लेकर नियुक्त किए पर्यवेक्षक अक्षय त्रिपाठी भले ही जिले के सभी गुट के नेताओं काे राजी करने के लिए अलग-अलग मिले हाें, सभी नेताओं से संभावित दावेदाराें के आवेदन लिए हाें और आम राय बनाने के बाद टिकट फाइनल करने की बात कह चुके हाें, लेकिन ऐसा नजर नहीं आ रहा है, क्याेंकि यदि ऐसा हाेता ताे पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास खुलकर यह चेतावनी नहीं देते कि पांच साल तक संगठन से जुड़े नेताओं की अनदेखी हुई ताे गांवाें की सरकार बनना मुश्किल हाे जाएगा।

इसके मायने यह है कि पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट गुट के नेता पर्यवेक्षक से नाखुश हैं। सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत गुट के नेता कह रहे हैं कि आमराय से उम्मीदवाराें का चयन किया जा रहा है और जिला परिषद व सभी दस पंचायत समितियाें में कांग्रेस का प्रधान बनेगा। अंदरखाने यह चर्चा है कि पीसीसी की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक काे जयपुर से यही निर्देश मिले हैं कि लाेकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशी रहे नेताओं के अलावा गहलाेत समर्थक अन्य नेताओं से सलाह-मशविरा काे तवज्जाे देकर पैनल तैयार कर पीसीसी काे भेजा जाए।

पाली दाैरे में कांग्रेस भवन से निकलने के बाद पर्यवेक्षक ने पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़, पूर्व संसदीय सचिव दिलीप चाैधरी, विधानसभा चुनाव में पाली से प्रत्याशी रहे महावीरसिंह सुकरलाई, सुमेरपुर से रंजू रामावत, मारवाड़ जंक्शन से जस्साराम राठाैड़, बाली के नेता रतन जणवा व बालश्रम आयाेग के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष शिशुपालसिंह निंबाड़ा से अलग से मुलाकात की। जबकि कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चाड़वास, साेजत से प्रत्याशी शाेभा साेलंकी समेत पायलट समर्थक नेताओं से पर्यवेक्षक कांग्रेस भवन में मिलकर ही निकल गए।

गुरुवार काे अचानक हुए घटनाक्रम में पर्यवेक्षक त्रिपाठी काे जयपुर तलब किया गया, जाे पाली से जाने के बाद तीन दिन से भीलवाड़ा में बैठकर आवेदन पत्राें की छंटनी कर रहे थे। माना जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार तक पीसीसी से मिले निर्देशाें के अनुसार पर्यवेक्षक एक बार फिर पाली के कांग्रेस नेताओं से राय-मशविरा के बाद पैनल तैयार कर देंगे। ऐसे में यही माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस की ओर से जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए अधिकृत उम्मीदवाराें की सूची अंतिम दिन 9 नवंबर काे ही जारी की जाएगी।

अनदेखी की ताे प्रमुख व प्रधान बनना मुश्किल : चाड़वास
^ पंचायतीराज चुनाव 2010 में संगठन के माध्यम से कांग्रेस पार्टी ने टिकटों का वितरण किया था, जिसका परिणाम रहा कि ज़िले में दस में से नौ प्रधान कांग्रेस के बने थे और प्रमुख भी कांग्रेस का बना था। 2015 में बिना संगठन के टिकट वितरण किया गया। उस समय जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति के काफी उम्मीदवाराें ने भाजपा से मैनेज होकर अपने आवेदन विड्रो कर लिए थे। मैंने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविन्दसिंह डोटासरा से अपील की है कि पर्यवेक्षक, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष, जिलाध्यक्ष, विधानसभा एवं लोकसभा प्रत्याशी इन सबके हस्ताक्षर करवाकर प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा करें तो निश्चित रूप से सभी प्रधान कांग्रेस के बन सकते हैं और जिलाप्रमुख भी बन सकता है।
-चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास, पूर्व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

सभी नेताओं की राय से ही उम्मीदवार घाेषित हाेंगे : त्रिपाठी
^ पाली जिले में कांग्रेस के सभी नेता एकजुट हैं। मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर जिले की जनता कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वाेट करेगी। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने सभी नेताओं से राय-मशविरा के लिए ही मुझे पर्यवेक्षक बनाया है। यह कहना ठीक नहीं है कि सभी नेताओं की राय नहीं ली जा रही है। कांग्रेस के सभी पूर्व पदाधिकारी दावेदाराें के आवेदन मुझे दे रहे हैं। प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी काे जल्द ही पैनल बनाकर साैंपा जाएगा। जिले के सभी नेताओं की सलाह लेकर अंतिम सूची जारी की जाएगी।
-अक्षय त्रिपाठी, पर्यवेक्षक, कांग्रेस

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें