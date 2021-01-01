पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शातिर अपराधी:खेत में टेंट लगाकर बाेले- यहां सीमेंट के पाेल बनाएंगे, आईओसी लाइन से करने लगे तेल चोरी, 11 गिरफ्तार

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • देवली हुल्ला से गुजर रही आईओसी लाइन में सेंधमारी, एमपी, गुजरात के साथ पाली व राजसमंद के आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बगड़ी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव के पास से गुजर रही आईओसी की पाइपलाइन में सेंधमारी कर क्रूड ऑयल चाेरी करने का बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। रायपुर थाना पुलिस की तत्परता से तेल चुराकर टैंकर में भरने से पहले ही पूरा गिराेह पुलिस के हाथ लग गया।

एसपी कालूराम रावत ने बताया कि रायपुर व बगड़ी थाना पुलिस ने संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई करते हुए गुजरात के तीन कुख्यात तेल चाेरी के आराेपियाें के साथ गिराेह के सरगना सुखदेव सिंह रावत समेत 11 आराेपियाें काे माैके से धर दबाेचा। इनमें गुजरात, एमपी, पाली व राजसमंद के आराेपी व खेत मालिक भी शामिल है। आराेपियाें के कब्जे से टैंकर, एसयूवी समेत दाे कार, तेल चाेरी में इस्तेमाल उपकरण, पाइप व वाल्व भी बरामद किए गए हैं।

तेल चाेरी के लिए गुजरात के तीनाें आराेपी ताे चंडावल के निकट हाेटल हाईवे हाल्ट में रुके और एमपी के चालक के साथ खाली टैंकर काे बर-बिराटियां के बीच एक पेट्राेल पंप के पास खड़ा किया। देवली हुल्ला गांव में राजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत के खेत से निकल रही पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी कर सरगना सुखदेव सिंह रावत व उसके साथियों ने वाल्व लगाया था। इन लाेगाें ने ग्रामीणाें काे गुमराह करने के लिए कहा था कि खेत में सीमेंट के पाेल बनाने की फैक्ट्री लगा रहे है, जिसके लिए टेंट लगाया गया है। ग्रामीणाें का ध्यान भटकाने के लिए आराेपियाें ने टेंट के निकट ही बजरी खाली कर ढेर लगवाए थे।

बर से लेकर देवली हुल्ला तक छिपे थे गिराेह के आराेपी

रायपुर पुलिस ने सबसे पहले बिराटियां सरहद में खाली टैंकर के साथ एमपी के इंदाैर निवासी चालक आरिफ पुत्र सलीम काे गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद हाेटल पर दबिश देकर कुख्यात तेल चाेर कुंदन उर्फ चंदन मिश्रा पुत्र दिनेश कुमार निवासी पांडेसरा जिला सूरत, राकेश फ्रांसिस भाई मकवाना पुत्र फ्रांसिस निवासी गाैरवा, जिला बड़ाेदरा और जयेश भाई पुत्र कुशाल भाई बंकर निवासी अंबाजी पाेल रणाैली, बड़ाेदरा काे गिरफ्तार किया।

इसके बाद देवली हुल्ला गांव में खेत में दबिश देकर तेल चाेरी के सरगना सुखदेव सिंह रावत पुत्र विरदासिंह निवासी कणेर का बाड़िया, हरिपुर रायपुर, खेत मालिक राजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत पुत्र विक्रम सिंह निवासी देवली हुल्ला, पूरणसिंह रावत पुत्र नारायणसिंह निवासी खिंवल, रायपुर, कालूसिंह उर्फ चेतन सिंह रावत पुत्र भैरुसिंह निवासी छाेटी कालब, भगवानसिंह रावत पुत्र डुंगरसिंह निवासी खिंवल, ओमसिंह रावत पुत्र देवीसिंह निवासी खिंवल तथा भगवानसिंह पुत्र भीमसिंह रावत निवासी पीथड़ा, मंडावा राजसमंद काे गिरफ्तार किया।

बगड़ी नगर पाइप लाइन से तेल चुराने वाले 11 आरोपियों को पुलिस ने एक-एक कर सभी काे गिरफ्तार कियाइस तरह पुलिस ने बनाई योजना, सभी आरोपी पकड़े गए

स्टेप-1; लाइन को तोड़ वाल्व लगाया, खाली टैंकर बर-बिराटियां के बीच खड़ा किया, पुलिस ने चालक को किया गिरफ्तार

गुजरात के बड़ाैदा व सूरत के दाे कुख्यात तेल चाेर जयेश भाई, कुंदन मिश्रा और राकेश फ्रांसिस और रायपुर थाना क्षेत्र के शातिर नकबजन सुखदेव सिंह रावत ने बगड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव में राजेंद्र सिंह राजपूत के खेत से निकल रही आईओसी पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी करते हुए तेल चाेरी के लिए वाल्व लगाया।

तेल चाेरी के लिए खाली टैंकर मंगा बिराटियां के पास खड़ा कराया। लाइन के आसपास चल रही गतिविधियों और एचपीसीएल कंपनी के दल काे टैंकर पर संदेह हुअा ताे पुलिस काे सूचना दी। रायपुर थाना प्रभारी मनाेज राणा की टीम ने माैके पर पहुंच खाली टैंकर के साथ चालक काे पकड़ा। इसके बाद तेल चोरी का खुलासा हुआ।

स्टेप-2 ; हाईवे की हाेटल पर रुके थे गुजरात के तेल चोरी के तीन कुख्यात आराेपी, पुलिस ने रात में ही दबिश देकर पकड़ा

बिराटियां में पकड़े गए टैंकर चालक ने पुलिस काे बताया कि गुजरात के तीनाें तेल चाेराें ने खाली टैंकर देकर उसे खड़ा किया, जबकि वे तीनाें अाराेपी रायपुर-चंडावल के बीच हाेटल हाईवे हाॅल्ट पर रुके हुए हैं। रायपुर एसएचओ मनाेज राणा ने बर चाैकी प्रभारी राजदीपेंद्र के साथ हाेटल पर रात काे ही दबिश देकर गुजरात के तीनाें कुख्यात तेल चाेराें काे पकड़ा।

स्टेप-3 ; सरगना अपनी टीम के साथ खेत पर टेंट में था, यहीं से भरा जाना था तेल का टैंकर, खेत मालिक सहित 7 गिरफ्तार

रायपुर पुलिस ने टैंकर चालक व हाेटल से पकड़े गए तीनाें आराेपियाें से पूछताछ की ताे खुलासा हुआ कि देवली हुल्ला गांव में एक खेत से गुजर रही आईओसी की पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी कर वाल्व लगाया गया है, जहां से तेल चाेरी कर टैंकर में भरना है। इस पर रायपुर पुलिस टीम ने बगड़ी थाना प्रभारी गाेपाल विश्नाेई की टीम की मदद से 28 जनवरी काे देवली हुल्ला गांव में राजेंद्रिसंह के खेत में दबिश दी। वहां टेंट में ही गिराेह का सरगना सुखदेव, खेत मालिक समेत साताें आराेपी भी पुलिस के हाथ लगे।

