पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:श्री हिंगलाज माता गोशाला दादाई में भामाशाह सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन

माताजी वाडा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दादाई गांव में श्री हिंगलाज माता गौशाला में भामाशाह सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन मामाजी उपासक कृष्ण भक्त महेंद्रसिंह राणावत, महंत हुकम भारती, विकास अधिकारी नारायणसिंह राजपुरोहित के आतिथ्य एवं सरपंच पूर्णिमा कंवर राज पुरोहित की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। इसमें गोसेवा के लिए दान करने वाले भामाशाह सोहनराज-घेवरचंद रांका द्वारा 8 लाख 51 हजार, सोहनलाल- बालचंद जैन द्वारा 8 लाख 51 हजार जुगराज-धनरूप द्वारा भामाशाह 8 लाख 11 हजार तथा महंत श्रीहुकुम भारती जी द्वारा 1 लाख 51 हजार रुपए का सहयाेग करने पर सम्मान किया गया।

भोपाजी ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए गाेमाता को हर घर में पाने के लिए आव्हान किया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा नेता व समाजसेवी अमरपुरी गोस्वामी, समाजसेवी पृथ्वीराजसिंह राजपुरोहित, उपसरपंच गणपतसिंह भाटी, कपूरचंद राजावत, राधा कृष्ण शास्त्री ,तुलसी दास वैष्णव, भगवान सिंह चंपावत ,जबर सिंह भाटी, मालाराम प्रजापत ,लखाराम पक्का राम चौधरी, पुखराज मना राम, रमेश प्रजापत, पुखराज, भूराराम मेघवाल ,प्रदीप सरगरा, भोपालसिंह चंपावत , करण सिंह राजपुरोहित ,लक्षाराम चौधरी, सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें