दाेनाें दलों में टिकटों पर विरोध:भाजपा ने जिप में बदले 3 प्रत्याशी, कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक ने खाली सिंबल थमाए, नेताओंं ने उम्मीदवार बदल समर्थकों के नाम भरे

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा में पंचायत समितियों में भी टिकट बदलने से मचा घमासान, कई नेताओंं ने लगाए आराेप

जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए उम्मीदवार घाेषित करने काे लेकर भाजपा व कांग्रेस में नामांकन प्रकिया के अंतिम दिन साेमवार तक जबरदस्त घमासान का माहाैल रहा। हालांकि भाजपा ने जिला परिषद के सभी 33 वार्ड में अधिकृत उम्मीदवाराें की सूची रविवार काे ही जारी कर दी थी, लेकिन राताें-रात तीन वार्ड में उम्मीदवार बदल दिए।

इससे जिन उम्मीदवाराें के टिकट काटे गए, उन्हाेंने भाजपा नेताओंं पर कई तरह के अाराेप लगाए। सभी दस पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा ने उम्मीदवाराें की घाेषणा साेमवार काे एनवक्त पर की, जिससे टिकट नहीं मिलने से खफा भाजपा के नेताओंं ने पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओंं पर गुटबाजी के अाराेप लगाए। उधर, टिकट बंटवारे से लेकर सिंबल जमा कराने तक के घटनाक्रम में कांग्रेस में सबसे बुरी स्थिति रही।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के पर्यवेक्षक अक्षय त्रिपाठी अब तक कहते रहे कि जिले में सभी नेताओंं की राय से उम्मीदवार घाेषित किए जाएंगे। साेमवार काे नामांकन प्रकिया के अंतिम दिन तक कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक त्रिपाठी की ओर जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के अधिकृत उम्मीदवाराें की घाेषणा नहीं कर पाए। नामांकन प्रकिया की समय सीमा साेमवार दाेपहर 3 बजे तक थी, लेकिन इससे दाे घंटे पहले पर्यवेक्षक जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए खाली सिंबल स्थानीय नेताओंं काे थमा कर चले गए।

कांग्रेस के स्थानीय नेताओंं ने इन सिंबल में अपने समर्थक के नाम भर लिए और उन्हें लिफाफे में बंद कर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष पहुंचा दिए। हालांकि 3 बजे बाद कांग्रेस की ओर से जिला परिषद के 33 उम्मीदवाराें की सूची साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई, लेकिन उस पर पर्यवेक्षक अथवा किसी नेता के हस्ताक्षर भी नहीं थे।

3 बजे बाद जब सूची काे लेकर लेकर विवाद हुआ ताे जिले की 10 में से एक भी पंचायत समिति के लिए उम्मीदवाराें की सूची काे सार्वजनिक नहीं किया। इसके बाद पर्यवेक्षक समेत जिले के अधिकांश स्थानीय नेताओंं ने अपने फाेन बंद कर दिए।

पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट समर्थक पूर्व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व विधायक सीडी देवल, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास समेत कई नेताओंं ने पर्यवेक्षक से लेकर पूर्व सांसद, विधानसभा में प्रत्याशी रहे नेताओंं पर टिकटों में हेराफेरी जैसे गंभीर आराेप लगाए। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह रही कि पर्यवेक्षक से लेकर स्थानीय नेताओंं ने भी अपने अधीनस्थ पंचायत समितियों में उम्मीदवाराें की सूची की जानकारी से भी कन्नी काट ली अाैर अपने माेबाइल बंद कर दिए।

कांग्रेस में अंतिम समय तक सार्वजनिक नहीं की पंचायत समितियों की सूची, नेताओंं का गुस्सा फूटा

भाजपा ने जिला परिषद के राताें-रात टिकट बदले, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख काे पंचायत समिति का टिकट: भाजपा ने जिला परिषद के उम्मीदवाराें की सूची रविवार काे जारी की। इस सूची का अंदरुनी विराेध का सामना कर रही भाजपा ने राताें रात तीन वार्ड में उम्मीदवार बदल दिए। इसके बाद नेताओंं ने एक दूसरे पर गंभीर आराेप तक लगाएं।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 6 से पहले शाेभा देवी प्रत्याशी थी। साेमवार काे इस वार्ड से पूर्व उप प्रधान नरेंद्रसिंह की पत्नी पूजा कंवर का सिंबल जमा कराया। वार्ड 29 से चंद्रकला जरीना काे उम्मीदवार बनाया था। लेकिन साेमवार काे इनका नाम भी कट गया और इनके स्थान पर साेनू पत्नी बहादुरसिंह काे टिकट दिया।

वहीं 32 नंबर वार्ड से पहले भंवरी का टिकट काट दिया। इसके स्थान पर सुमित्रा पंवार काे टिकट दिया गया है। साथ ही निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख पेमाराम सीरवी काे रायपुर पंचायत समिति के सदस्य का टिकट दिया गया हैं।

10 में से 9 प्रधानों काे टिकट नहीं
पाली के सभी 10 पंचायत समितियों में से 9 पंचायत समितियों में वर्तमान प्रधानों काे दुबारा माैका नहीं मिला और ना ही उनके परिवार काे काेई टिकट दिया गया। पाली पंचायत समिति में प्रधान का पद ओबीसी महिला के लिए रिजर्व है, जहां पूर्व प्रधान श्रवण बंजारा अपनी पत्नी काे चुनाव लड़ाना चाहते थे, मगर भाजपा ने उनकाे टिकट ही नहीं दिया। मारवाड़ जंक्शन में निवृतमान प्रधान सुमेरसिंह कुंपावत के साथ भी यहीं हुअा। रानी की पूर्व प्रधान नवरतन चाैधरी काे पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए फिर से टिकट मिला हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत काे पत्र लिख पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता ने उजागर की अपनी पीड़ा

रोहट पंचायत समिति के पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता मदनसिंह जागरवाल ने मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत काे पत्र लिख आराेप लगाए कि पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ व विधानसभा प्रत्याशी महावीरसिंह सुकरलाई ने सीएम का डर बताकर जनरल सीटों पर ओबीसी पटेल व जाटों को 8 टिकट देकर निष्ठावान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को दरकिनार किया है। टिकट वितरण में धांधली की गई। पर्यवेक्षक भीलवाड़ा के पूर्व चेयरमैन अक्षय त्रिपाठी एक दिन आकर औपचारिकता कर पूर्व सांसद के पास मैनेज हो चुके थे। हम जैसे किसी नेता का फोन रिसीव ही नहीं किया।

यह हाल पूरे जिले में है। मैने सीएम काे पत्र लिखा है कि दाेनाें नेताओंं ने अपने चहेतों को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस को कमजोर किया है। जो व्यक्ति लोकसभा में 5 लाख वोटों से हारे और विधानसभा में 56 हजार वोटों से हारे, उन्हाेंने पंचायत समिति के टिकट अपने मनचाहे लोगों को दिलाए।

मैं स्वयं दो बार पंचायत समिति सदस्य व प्रतिपक्ष नेता रहा, लेकिन मेरा टिकट भी काटा गया। मेरी पत्नी किरण जागरवाल 9 वर्ष तक रोहट ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद पर रही, जिनका भी टिकट काटा गया। पूर्व प्रधान गीता देवी व वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता अशोक मेवाड़ा की पुत्री लीना मेवाड़ा सहित कई अन्य का टिकट काटा गया।

सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता गिरधारीसिंह राजपुरोहित, ओबीसी ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष वागाराम विश्नोई का टिकट काटा गया। निवर्तमान रोहट ब्लाॅक कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष मंगलाराम पटेल को भी टिकट से वंचित किया गया। राेहट ताे दूर पाली जिले में एक भी जगह पर कांग्रेस का प्रधान नहीं बनेगा।

जिले में एक भी प्रधान कांग्रेस का नहीं बनेगा, पांच जगह हम निर्दलीय प्रधान बनाएंगे: चाडवास व देवल

निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष व ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष के साथ निष्ठावान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओंं की राय काे दरकिनार किया गया। पर्यवेक्षक अक्षय त्रिपाठी ने संगठन के किसी भी पदाधिकारी, अग्रिम संगठन, ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष, जिला अध्यक्ष एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसजनों से राय तो दूर दूरभाष पर भी सम्पर्क नहीं किया। पर्यवेक्षक कांग्रेस की राजनीति में उन तथाकथित नेताओंं के आगोश में जाकर बैठ गए, जाे पहले ही भारी अंतर से चुनाव हार चुके हैं। टिकट वितरण सूची से कांग्रेस का एक-एक कार्यकर्ता मायूस है। इसको धमकी समझें या मशविरा, मगर कार्यकर्ताओं की पीड़ा। पाली जिले में कांग्रेस का एक भी प्रधान नहीं बनेगा। हम निष्ठावान कांग्रेस नेताओंं के साथ निर्दलीय उम्मीदवाराें काे जिताएंगे और कम से कम पांच पंचायत समिति में निर्दलीय प्रधान बनाएंगे। - चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास, पूर्व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

लोकसभा में हार चुके एवं विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी जमानत नहीं बचा पाने वाले नेताओंं की राय से निष्ठावान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को दरकिनार कर भाजपा से चुराकर लाए लोगों को टिकट दिया गया। गत लोकसभा एवं विधानसभा चुनावों में भाजपा को वोट देने के लिए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से मारपीट की थी। पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ 2009 से पाली में आए, तबसे पाली जिला कांग्रेस को डूबो रहे हैं। 2013 में उनकी पुत्री 4 लाख वोटों से हारी, 2005 में स्वयं 5 लाख वोटों से हारे। 2018 विधानसभा और 2019 में नगर परिषद में पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस साफ हुई। पर्यवेक्षक अक्षय त्रिपाठी पाली जिले में कांग्रेस को डूबोकर चले गए। मैं दावे से कह रहा हूं कि इस बार भी पाली में एक भी प्रधान नहीं बनेगा। हम निष्ठावान नेताओंं की मदद से पांच जगह पर निर्दलीय प्रधान बनाएंगे। - सीडी देवल, पूर्व विधायक व पूर्व कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष

