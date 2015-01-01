पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:भाजपा की सूची जयपुर में अटकी, समीकरण साधने मैराथन बैठक में नहीं हाे पाया निर्णय

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के कुछ प्रत्याशियाें के नामाें पर नहीं बन पाई सहमति

पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर भाजपा की लिस्ट शुक्रवार काे भी अटक गई। जयपुर में देर रात तक चली मैराथन बैठक के बाद भी प्रत्याशियाें के नामाें पर सहमति नहीं बन पाई। इसके चलते सूची जारी नहीं हाे सकी। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मंशाराम परमार ने गुरुवार काे दावा किया था कि शुक्रवार काे भाजपा के जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें की पहली सूची जारी कर दी जाएगी। इसके बाद से ही दावेदाराें में उत्साह का माहाैल था।

वाे पूरे दिन अपने-अपने दस्तावेज तैयार करके नामांकन भरने की तैयारी में थे, लेकिन शाम तक नामाें काे लेकर काेई निर्णय नहीं हाे सका। जानकारी के अनुसार जयपुर में कुछ नामाें काे लेकर चर्चाओं का दाैर जारी है। इसमें जिला परिषद सदस्याें के नामाें काे लेकर अधिक मंथन चल रहा है। इसके चलते सूची जारी नहीं हाे रही है। हालांकि जिला समन्वय समिति की ओर से टिकटाें की जाे सूचियां तैयार की थी, उसमें से ज्यादातर के नाम फाइनल हाे गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार एक-दाे पंचायत समितियाें व जिला परिषद के दाे से तीन वार्डाें के नामाें काे लेकर लंबा मंथन चला।

हमारे टिकट फाइनल, सब मेरे और मैं भी सबका: सांसद
इधर, टिकटाें के बंटवारे काे लेकर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व सांसद पीपी चाैधरी ने कहा कि टिकटाें काे लेकर संगठन से लेकर विधायकाें के साथ मंथन करके पार्टी के सभी टिकट फाइनल कर दिए हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा सभी कार्यकर्ता मेरे हैं और मैं भी सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का हूं। हम सभी का एक ही मिशन है पार्टी काे विजय दिलाना। इसके लिए सभी सामूहिक रूप से प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

इधर, पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 23 उम्मीदवारों ने 24 नामांकन पत्र पेश किए
जिले में पंचायत राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के अंतर्गत नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए दो एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 23 उम्मीदवारों ने 24 नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंशदीप ने बताया कि जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए वार्ड 6 से ब्रिजेंद्र कंवर एवं वार्ड 31 से माधोसिंह ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 3 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए है। जिले की दस पंचायत समितियों के 192 वार्डों के लिए शुक्रवार को 23 उम्मीदवार ने 24 नामांकन पत्र पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए पेश किए। बाली पंस में 5 उम्मीदवारों ने 6 नामांकन, देसूरी व जैतारण पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र से दो-दो उम्मीदवार ने दो-दो, मारवाड़ जंक्शन पंस में 4 उम्मीदवारों ने 4, पाली में एक उम्मीदवार ने एक, रायपुर, सोजत तथा सुमेरपुर पंस में 3-3 उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए है। अब तक 27 उम्मीदवारों ने 28 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए है।

