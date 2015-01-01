पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अस्पताल की लापरवाही:ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर से प्रेशर कम हाेने पर अटकी मरीजाें की सांस, मंत्री ने कलेक्टर से मांगी रिपाेर्ट

पाली38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना वार्ड में ऑक्सीजन समय पर नही मिलने की शिकायत करता युवक।
  • परिजनाें का आराेप 10-15 मिनट तक तड़पते रहे मरीज, पीएमओ ने कलेक्टर काे साैंपी रिपाेर्ट

काेराेना के आइसाेलेशन वार्ड बी में रविवार अलसुबह तकरीबन पाैने पांच बजे ऑक्सीजन का प्रेशर कम हाेने से मरीजाें और परिजनाें की सांसें अटक गई। मामला सामने आने के बाद प्रभारी मंत्री सालेह माेहम्मद ने कलेक्टर अंशदीप से घटना की जानकारी ली। साथ ही बांगड़ अस्पताल में व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने के निर्देश दिए। इधर, बांगड़ अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक पीएमओ डाॅ. हजारीमल चाैधरी ने मामले की एक ही दिन में जांच कर रिपाेर्ट कलेक्टर काे साैंप दी।

साथ ही इसकी एक-एक काॅपी मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्राचार्य और चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे भेजी। परिजनाें ने अस्पताल प्रशासन पर लापरवाही बरतने के आराेप लगाते हुए कहा कि अलसुबह पाैने पांच बजे तक ताे सब कुछ ठीक था, लेकिन अचानक ऑक्सीजन आना बंद हाे गई। इससे मरीज तड़पने लगे।

स्टाफ काे भी कई बार आवाज लगाई। लेकिन उन्हाेंने नहीं सुनी। सूत्राें की माने ताे ऑक्सीजन प्लांट काे जिस सेंट्रल पाइपलाइन से जाेड़ा है, उसकी नाेजल में खराबी आने से यह सब हुआ। गनीमत रही कि समय पर स्टाफ आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में पहुंच गया और उन्हाेंने इसकी सूचना ऑक्सीजन प्लांट में बैठे कर्मचारियाें काे दे दी।

इधर, कार्यवाहक पीएमओ डाॅ. चाैधरी ने आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में कार्यरत सभी कर्मचारियाें और प्रभारियाें काे पाइपलाइन से सप्लाई हाे रही ऑक्सीजन का प्रेशर कम हाेने पर तुरंत वार्ड में बेड के पास रखे सिलेंडर से मरीजाें काे ऑक्सीजन देने के निर्देश दिए।

जांच कमेटी ने तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट में मेडिकल काॅलेज के पाले में डाली गेंद

जांच कमेटी ने साेमवार काे तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट बनाई। इसमें बाॅल मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रशासन के पाले में डाल दी। जांच कमेटी ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि अस्पताल में बने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट सिलेंडर के माध्यम से पाइपलाइन के जरिए चल रहा है। जाे कि मैसर्स मेडि हेल्थ केयर एंड सर्जिकल की देखरेख में हाे रहा है। इसका ठेका भी मेडिकल काॅलेज ने ही दिया है। प्लांट और पाइपलाइन का काम बांगड़ अस्पताल काे हस्तांतरित नहीं किया गया है।

ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम हमें अभी तक नहीं किया हस्तांतरित: पीएमओ

  • ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बदलते समय प्रेशर कम हाेने से थाेड़ी परेशानी हुई। इसके लिए जांच कर कलेक्टर काे तथ्यात्मक रिपाेर्ट भेज दी। साथ ही सिलेंडर के लिए काेविड में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियाें काे पाबंद भी कर दिया। वैसे अभी तक हमें ऑक्सीजन प्लांट और पाइपलाइन दाेनाें का काम हस्तांतरित नहीं किया है। मेडिकल काॅलेज ने काम करवाया है। आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती महिला काे ऑक्सीजन देने के बाद भी सेचुरेशन रेट 85-86 के आसपास चल रही है। - डाॅ. हजारीमल चाैधरी, कार्यवाहक पीएमओ, बांगड़ अस्पताल

लाॅक था पास में पड़ा सिलेंडर, 5-6 बार आवाज देने के बाद आया स्टाफ

  • रात तक ताे ऑक्सीजन सब कुछ ठीक चल रहा था। सुबह लगभग पाैने पांच बजे अचानक ऑक्सीजन आना बंद हाे गई और मेरी मां काे सांस लेने में परेशानी हाेने लगी। मैं दाैड़कर स्टाफ काे बुलाने गया। 4-5 बार आवाज लगाई। पास में पड़ा बड़ा सिलेंडर लाॅक था। दाैड़कर छाेटा सिलेंडर लेने गया ताे वह भी लाॅक था। बाद में स्टाफ ने आकर ऑक्सीजन प्लांट में फाेन कर पाइपलाइन काे सही करवाया। यह स्थिति लगभग 15-20 मिनट तक रही।

-मांगीलाल, पीड़ित परिजन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें