डिजिटल इंडिया:सरकारी कर्मचारियों को बीएसएनएल देगा 5 के बजाय 10 प्रतिशत की छूट

पाली4 घंटे पहले
भारत सरकार की डिजिटल इंडिया मुहिम को मजबूत करने के लिए बीएसएनएल की लैंडलाइन, ब्रॉडबैंड और भारत फाइबर सेवाओं पर सरकारी कर्मचारियों को छूट दी जाएगी।1 फरवरी 2021 से लैंडलाइन, ब्रॉडबैंड और एफटीटीएच सेवाओं के लिए सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए मौजूदा छूट योजना को संशोधित किया गया है।

मासिक बिल में केंद्र, राज्य या पीएसयू कर्मचारियों को अब 5 की बजाय 10 प्रतिशत छूट दी जाएगी। बीएसएनएल की छूट की ये योजना मौजूदा और नए दोनों ग्राहकों के लिए लागू है। बीएसएनएल अपने ग्राहकों को मात्र 449 रुपए प्रति महीने में भारत फाइबर, 149 रुपए प्रति महीने में लैंडलाइन और 369 रुपए प्रति महीने में ब्रॉडबैंड की सर्विस देता है। सरकारी कर्मचारी छूट स्कीम से उपभोक्ताओं को बिल में और छूट मिल सकगी। बीएसएनएल भारत फाइबर के माध्यम से 30 एमबीपीएस से 300 एमबीपीएस की स्पीड दे रहा है।

