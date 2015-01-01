पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:विशेष याेग्यजनाें के लिए शिविर आयाेजित

पालीएक घंटा पहले
पाली विधानसभा में निवासरत विशेष योग्यजन के नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने के लिए शनिवार को निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी कार्यालय व पाली विधानसभा के सभी बूथाें पर शनिवार काे विशेष शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी व एसडीएम उत्सव कौशल ने बताया कि शिविर में बूथ लेवल अधिकारियों की ओर से पाली विधानसभा में निवासरत विशेष योग्यजन महिला-पुरूष, जिनका नाम मतदाता सूची में नहीं है, उनके नियमानुसार प्रारूप-6 भरवाकर मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़े गए।

इसी के साथ मतदाता सूची से नाम हटाने के लिए प्रारूप-7, संशोधन कराने बाबत प्रारूप-8, एक भाग से दूसरे भाग में नाम परिवर्तन के लिए प्रारूप-8 क पूर्णरूप से भरे। इस दौरान सहायक निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी(तहसीलदार) पाली पंकज कुमार, विक्रमसिंह परिहार, बीएलओ धनराज प्रजापत, विशनसिंह, रविप्रकाश लोहिया, चंदनसिंह राजपुरोहित, ईश्वरसिंह आशापुरा, संजय भटनागर व निर्भयसिंह समेत कई जने माैजूद थे।

