रक्तदान शिविर:संत सूजाराम महाराज की नवमी पुण्यतिथि पर लगा शिविर, 51 यूनिट रक्तदान किया

रोहट5 घंटे पहले
  • शिकारपुरा में राजारामजी आश्रम के पुराना मंदिर परिसर में हुआ कार्यक्रम

रोहट के निकटवर्ती शिकारपुरा में मंगलवार को श्री राजारामजी आश्रम पुराना मंदिर परिसर में संत सूजारामजी महाराज की नवमी पुण्यतिथि मनायी गई। पुराना मंदिर परिसर में स्थित संत सूजारामजी महाराज के समाधि स्थल पर प्रतिमा के आगे श्रद्धालुओं ने पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी व विशेष पूजा-अर्चना का आयोजन किया गया। आयोजक लादूराम पटेल के सानिध्य में रक्तदान शिविर का भी आयोजन किया गया गया, जिसमें 51 श्रद्धालुओं ने रक्तदान कर सूजारामजी महाराज को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

रक्तदान शिविर के दौरान संत महाराज के मानव सेवा सर्वोपरि के साथ परोपकार की भावना का संदेश दिया गया। वक्ताओं ने संत के अपने जीवनकाल में चिकित्सा शिविरों व रक्तदान शिविरों के आयोजन में मानव मात्र की सेवा नरसेवा नारायण सेवा के संदेश को अपनाकर समाज व देश की सेवा करने का आव्हान किया गया।

इससे पूर्व पुण्यतिथि की पूर्व संध्या पर पुराना मंदिर परिसर में रात्रि जागरण व भजन संध्या का आयोजन किया गया, इसमें धार्मिक प्रस्तुतियां भी दी गई। आयोजन के दौरान कोराना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी का पालन किया गया। इस अवसर पर अखिल भारतीय आंजणा पटेल युवा महासंगठन के राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारी अजय चौधरी, पिंकी चौधरी, विभा चौधरी, जेठाराम पटेल, मांगीलाल पटेल की मौजूदगी रही।

