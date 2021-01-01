पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी:नगर निकाय चुनाव में 24 घंटे मतदाताओंं के बीच रहने वाले उम्मीदवारों ने मतदान के बाद शहर छाेड़ा

  • शहरी सरकार बनाने के लिए दाेनाें दलाें के सामने बड़ी चुनाैती, इसलिए काेई खतरा माेल नहीं लेते हुए वाहनाें में बैठाकर अज्ञात स्थान पर लेकर गए
  • जीतने वाले कई निर्दलीय भी कांग्रेस-भाजपा में हाेने का दावा

जिले की 7 नगर पालिकाओंं के चुनाव में 24 घंटे मतदाताओंं के बीच ही रहने वाले भाजपा-कांग्रेस समेत जीतने याेग्य कई निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने मतदान के साथ ही शहर छाेड़ दिया है। अपने-अपने दलाें की तरफ से हाेटल-रिसाेर्ट में की गई बाड़ेबंदी में पहुंच गए है। 31 जनवरी काे पार्षद पद की मतगणना हाेनी है, इस दाैरान संभवत: वे खुद हाजिर नही रहते हुए अपने किसी प्रतिनिधि काे ही मतगणना कक्ष में भेजेंगे। हारने वाले उम्मीदवारों काे घर रवानगी संभावत: उसी दिन कर दी जाएगी। निर्वाचित पार्षदों काे 7 फरवरी काे हाेने वाले मतदान के दाैरान लाया जाएगा।

वे उसी दिन एक साथ पहुंचकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी से शपथ लेने के बाद पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। वर्तमान में इन उम्मीदवारों काे कुंभलगढ़, पाली, रणकपुर, उदयपुर, गुजरात, जाेधपुर समेत जयपुर में रखा गया है। इन पर निगरानी के लिए दाेनाें ही दलाें ने अपने विश्वस्त सहयोगियों काे लगाया है। यहां तक की इनकाे मोबाइल पर बात करने की भी अनुमति नही है। गौरतलब है कि 28 जनवरी काे 195 वार्डाे में पार्षदों के लिए चुनाव हुए हैं। अब 31 जनवरी काे मतगणना हाेगी।
भाजपा : बाली, सादड़ी व फालना रणकपुर-कुंभलगढ़ में, साेजत के प्रत्याशी गोगुंदा में ठहरे

भाजपा ने भी अपने पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए तैयारी कर दी है। बाली, सादड़ी व फालना के उम्मीदवारों काे कुंभलगढ़ में रखा गया हैं। साथ ही साेजत के उम्मीदवार उदयपुर में उदय रिसोर्ट गोगुंदा में ठहरे हुए हैं। रानी के उम्मीदवार जाेधपुर के आसपास है। जैतारण के प्रत्याशी अजमेर व जाेधपुर में ठहरे हैं।

तखतगढ़ के साथ-साथ कुछ पार्षदों की निगरानी के लिए जैसलमेर रखा गया है। इसमें भाजपा के सभी विधायकों व प्रभारियों के जिम्मे ही पूरी जिम्मेदारी है। जिलाध्यक्ष मंशाराम परमार, विधायक पुष्पेंद्रसिंह राणावत, अविनाश गहलाेत, शाेभा चाैहान, जाेराराम कुमावत भी मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं।
रानी, तखतगढ़, जैतारण व साेजत में राेचक हाेगा मुकाबला
रानी, तखतगढ़, जैतारण व साेजत में ताे मुकाबला कांटे का हाेने की पूरी संभावना है। 2015-16 के चुनावों में रानी में भाजपा, तखतगढ़ में भाजपा, जैतारण में कांग्रेस व साेजत में भाजपा के अध्यक्ष बने थे। इसी प्रकार बाली में भाजपा, सादड़ी व फालना में कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बने थे। इस बार रानी व जैतारण, तखतगढ़ में सामान्य, साेजत में सामान्य महिला,बाली में ओबीसी सामान्य, फालना में एससी पुरुष व सादड़ी में एससी महिला की सीट है।
कांग्रेस : उम्मीदवार पाली, जयपुर, रणकपुर व जाेधपुर में ठहरे हुए
कांग्रेस इस बार किसी भी प्रकार की रिस्क नही लेना चाहती है, इसलिए चुनाव खत्म हाेते ही उन्होंने अपने प्रत्याशियों काे अलग-अलग जगहों पर शिफ्ट कर दिया है। बाली, रानी व सादड़ी के प्रत्याशियों काे पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ व पूर्व शहर अध्यक्ष प्रकाश सांखला के नेतृत्व में पाली के पास ही एक रिसोर्ट में रखा गया हैं।

इसके साथ ही जैतारण के प्रत्याशियों काे पूर्व विधायक दिलीप चाैधरी के नेतृत्व में जयपुर की तरफ भेजा गया है। तखतगढ़ के उम्मीदवार रंजू रामावत की निगरानी में रणकपुर के आसपास है। फालना के उम्मीदवार सोमेंद्र गुर्जर की निगरानी में तथा साेजत के उम्मीदवार जाेधपुर में हाेटलाें व रिसोर्ट में पहुंच चुके हैं।

अध्यक्ष/चेयरमैन पद के लिए यह चुनाव प्रक्रिया

  • लाेक सूचना: 1 फरवरी 2021
  • नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि : 2 फरवरी 2021, 3 बजे तक
  • नामांकन पत्र की जांच : 3 फरवरी, 10.30 बजे से
  • नाम वापस लेने की तिथि : 4 फरवरी, 3 बजे तक
  • चुनाव चिन्ह का आवंटन : 4 फरवरी, 3 बजे के बाद
  • मतदान की तिथि व समय : 7 फरवरी, 10 से 2 बजे
  • मतगणना : 7 फरवरी, मतदान के तुरंत बाद

उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए निर्वाचन की तिथि : 8 फरवरी 2021
बैठक का प्रारंभ : 10 बजे से
नामांकन : 11 बजे तक
जांच : 11.30 बजे से
नाम वापसी : 2 बजे से
मतदान : 2.30 बजे से
5 बजे तक

मणगणना : मतदान के तुरंत बाद

