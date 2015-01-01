पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अंबाजी चौराहा के पास नाले में फंसी कार, 5 दिन में तीसरी दुर्घटना

पाली3 घंटे पहले
शहर के व्ययस्तम अंबाजी चौराहा के पास एवं गुरुद्वारा के सामने खुला पड़ा नाला इन दिनों आमजन की परेशानियों का सबब बना हुआ है। महज पांच दिनों में यहां पर तीन कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो चुकी है। सोमवार देर शाम को एक कार के इस खुले नाले में फंसने से दो लोग घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार देर शाम को कार चालक यहां से गुजर रहा था।

अचानक कार खुले नाले में फंस गई। इससे कार में सवार दो लोग घायल हो गई। इसके बाद आसपास के लोग दौड़कर वहां पहुंचे तथा कार में सवार लोगों को बाहर निकाला। घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। हर बार की तरह ही इस बार भी कार को नाले से बाहर निकालने के लिए लोगों को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। ज्ञात रहे कि इससे पहले गत 4 नवंबर तथा 8 नवंबर को भी इसी प्रकार से कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो चुकी है।

इससे लोग परेशान है। सोमवार सवेरे शहर पुलिस थाने में सीएलजी बैठक में भी सदस्यों ने इस ओर ध्यान आकर्षित किया था। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि इस संबंध में नगरपालिका प्रशासन को बार-बार बताने के बाद भी ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इससे आमजन को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है।
नाले को ढकवाने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया की थी शुरू

  • नगरपालिका प्रशासन की ओर से इस नाले समेत शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निर्माण एवं विकास कार्यों के लिए टैंडर प्रक्रिया शुरु की थी। लेकिन, अब चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू हो गई है। ऐसे में फिलहाल यह कार्य करवाया जाना संभव नहीं है। बहरहाल भविष्य में ऐसी घटना दुबारा नहीं हो इसके लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करवा देंगे। - त्रिकमदान चारण, ईओ, नगरपालिका, आबूरोड
