पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Carenkal Class; 3 Private Schools Open Even After The Order Of Bandh, 25 25 Children Sitting In A Room And Studying

मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग:काेराेनाकाल क्लास; बंद के आदेश के बाद भी 3 निजी स्कूल खुले मिले, एक कमरे में 25-25 बच्चाें काे बैठाकर पढ़ा रहे

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेपरवाही; ये शिक्षा सारथी नहीं, बच्चाें के दुश्मन हैं... एक कमरे में बच्चाें काे बिना मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखे बिठा रखा था

प्रदेशभर में काेराेना महामारी काे लेकर स्कूल-काॅलेज बंद हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत से रविवार काे ही स्कूल 16 नवंबर तक बंद रखने के आदेश दिए हैं। लेकिन पाली के निजी स्कूल संचालकाें काे शायद सरकार के नियमाें की परवाह नहीं हैं। शहर के निजी स्कूल संचालक न केवल बच्चाें काे बुला रहे हैं, बल्कि बिना मास्क और बिना साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के ही उन्हें एक ही कमरे में बिठाकर पढ़ा रहे हैं। भास्कर टीम जब स्कूल

पहुंची ताे कमराें में 25 और इससे ज्यादा विद्यार्थियाें काे बैठे देखा। एक भी बच्चे ने मास्क नहीं पहन रखा था। भास्कर टीम काे स्कूल में देख, संचालकाें और स्टाफ ने स्कूल संचालन काे छुपाते नजर आए, बाेले - आज अही बच्चाें काे बुलाया है। ताज्जुब की बात यह है कि इन स्कूलाें में काफी समय से बच्चाें काे बुलाया जा रहा है, लेकिन प्रशासनिक व शिक्षा विभाग से जुड़े किसी भी अधिकारी काे भनक तक नहीं लगी।

जानिए... किस तरह बच्चाें काे एक ही कमरे में बैठाकर उनके स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़ करते मिले शिक्षक

सुबह 11.25 बजे भास्कर टीम जब तक्षशिला विद्या मंदिर पहुंची ताे एक कमरे में 25 विद्यार्थी थे। किसी भी बच्चे ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था। न ही साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बैठे थे। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह थी कि बच्चाें से साथ में टिफिन भी मंगावाए गए थे। यानी एक या दाे घंटे नहीं, बल्कि अधिक समय तक बच्चाें काे स्कूल में राेकने का प्लान था। जब टीम पहुंची ताे आनन-फानन में संचालक ने छुट्टी कर दी। इसके बाद स्कूल संचालक बाेले कि रहने दाे अाज ही खाेली है स्कूल।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें