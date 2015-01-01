पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  Carona's Shadow Over School Sports, Education Department Sent 23 PTI To NIS This Year To Improve The Level Of Sports, Studying Online, Will Be Able To Give Performance After One Year

खेलकूद:स्कूली खेलकूद पर काेरोना का साया, शिक्षा विभाग ने खेलों का स्तर सुधारने के लिए इस साल 23 पीटीआई को एनआईएस करने भेजा, ऑनलाइन पढ़ रहे, एक साल बाद दे सकेंगे परफाॅर्मेंस

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना के कारण इस साल 15 हजार स्टूडेंट्स नहीं खेल सके डिस्ट्रिक्ट और स्टेट टूर्नामेंट्स, नेशनल भी नहीं होंगे, स्कूलें खुली तो अगले साल खेल से उम्मीद

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना ने सैकड़ों जान ले ली। लाखों को बीमार कर दिया। आठ माह से स्कूल और कॉलेज बंद हैं। बच्चों का साल खराब ना हो, इसलिए शिक्षा विभाग ने पढ़ाई तो घर बैठे ऑन लाइन शुरू करा दी। लेकिन खेलकूद में मैडल लाने की बालकों की लालसा मन में ही रह गई। खेलकूद कैलेंडर तक जारी नहीं हो पाया है। यदि स्कूल-कॉलेज खुले तो बच्चे अगले साल ही प्रफोर्म कर सकेंगे। इस दौरान शिक्षा विभाग को भी शारीरिक शिक्षकों और कोच के रिक्त पदों को भरने का मौका मिल जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग में हर साल सितंबर से जनवरी तक खेलकूद प्रतियोगिताएं होती हैं। 14, 17 और 19 आयु वर्ग महिला और पुरुष खिलाड़ियों के लिए कुल 18 तरह के खेल स्कूलों में लागू हैं। सितंबर से खेलकूद शुरू हो जाते हैं। जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोेगिताओं में प्रतिभा दिखाने वाले बालकों का चयन राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए होता है।

यह प्रतियोगिताएं प्रथम और द्वितीय समूह में होती है। तीनों आयु वर्ग को मिलाकर हर साल विभिन्न खेलों में औसत 15 हजार स्टूडेंट्स राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा लेते हैं। इनमें सर्वेश्रेष्ठ रहने वाले खिलाड़ियों का चयन नेशनल के लिए होता है, जिसकी तिथि स्कूल गेम्स फैडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया(एसजीएफआई)तय करता है। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण तीनों ही स्तर पर टूर्नामेंट इस बार नहीं हो पाए हैं।

फरवरी-मार्च में हॉकी आदि खेल के नेशनल भी नहीं हो सके। हालात यह है कि पीटीआई बनने के लिए सीपीएड, डीपीएड और कोच के लिए एनआईएस की पढ़ाई भी ऑन लाइन कराई जा रही है। इनके प्रेक्टिकल के बारे मे संबंधित इंस्टीट्यूट्स भी फिलहाल कुछ भी कहने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं।
शिक्षा विभाग मिलेंगे एक साथ 23 एनआईएस कोच
स्कूलों को खेलों का स्तर सुधारने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने इस बार 23 थर्ड व सैकंड ग्रेड शारीरिक शिक्षकों को एनआईएस करने भेजा है। ये सरकार के खर्चे पर डिप्लोमा करेंगे। एक साल का डिप्लोमा करने के बाद उन्हें वापस उसी स्कूल में मूल पद पर पोस्टिंग दी जाएगी।

ये दिगर बात है कि इन शारीिरक शिक्षकों को पदोन्नति का लाभ लेने के लिए लंबा इंतजार करना होगा। क्योंकि थर्ड ग्रेड पीटीआई को कोच बनने के लिए पहले सैकंड ग्रेड में प्रमोशन लेना होगा। उसके बाद डीपीसी में पद रिक्त होने पर ही कोच बन सकेंगे। यही हाल सैकंड ग्रेड पीटीआई का है।
सादुल स्पोर्ट्स स्कूल में 5 ही फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक
राज्य का एक मात्र सादुल स्पोर्ट्स स्कूल बीकानेर में है। यहां 12 तरह के खेल हैं, लेकिन एनआईएस डिप्लोमाधारी फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक पांच खेलों पर ही है। जिम्नास्टिक में सैकंड ग्रेड और फुटबॉल में थर्डग्रेड एनआईएस डिप्लोमाधारी को लगा रखा है। इसके अलावा पांच खेल थर्ड ग्रेड पीटीआई के भरोसे चल रहे हैं।

इन्हें कोच के पद विरुद्ध लगाया हुआ है। 23 पीटीआई के एनआईएस करने के बाद स्पोर्ट्स स्कूल को भी कोच मिल जाएंगे। विदित रहे शिक्षा विभाग में थर्ड व सैकंड ग्रेड के 60 से अधिक पीटीआई एनआईएस डिप्लोमाधारी हैं, जो विभिन्न स्कूलों में कार्यरत हैं।
उधर, रिक्त पदों की मार से जूझ रहा विभाग
राज्य के सरकारी स्कूलों में फर्स्ट ग्रेड पीटीआई के 227 पद खाली हैं। 13 साल से डीपीसी ही नहीं हुई। नियमों की अड़चन के कारण सैकंड ग्रेड शिक्षकों को फर्स्ट ग्रेड में प्रमोशन नहीं मिल पा रहा है। शिक्षा विभाग में फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक का पद राजस्थान शिक्षा अधीनस्थ सेवा का है। राजस्थान शिक्षा सेवा में शामिल नहीं होने के कारण आरपीएससी से पदोन्नतियां नहीं हो पा रहीं।

फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक के पद 50:50 में सीधी भर्ती और डीपीसी से भरे जाते हैं। नियमों में संशोधन के लिए सात साल से इसकी पत्रावली सचिवालय और आरपीएससी के बीच फुटबाल बनी हुई है। अब माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने इसके लिए प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। इसी प्रकार कोच के भी 23 पद नहीं भरे जा सके हैं। सैकंड व थर्ड ग्रेड पीटीआई के तीन हजार से अधिक पद रिक्त पड़े हैं।

  • कोरोना के कारण ऑन लाइन पढ़ाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। खेलकूद का स्तर सुधारने के लिए इस बार हमने 23 पीटीआई एनआईएस करने भेजे हैं। उनका लाभ अगले साल मिलेगा। जहां तक डीपीसी की बात है तो फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक पदों की डीपीसी के लिए नियमों में संशोधन होना है। उसके लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। - सौरभ स्वामी, माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक
  • एनआईएस करने के लिए इस बार शिक्षा विभाग, राजस्थान से काफी अभ्यर्थियों के प्रवेश हुए हैं। कोरोना के कारण फिलहाल ऑन लाइन पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है। प्रेक्टिकल क्लास भी जरूरी है। सरकार की गाइडलाइन के तहत उसकी व्यवस्था की जाएगी। - कर्नल राज सिंह बिश्नोई, सीनियर एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर, नेताजी सुभाष नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ स्पोर्ट्स, पटियाला
  • शिक्षा विभाग में पीटीआई और कोच के रिक्त पद जल्द से जल्द भरे जाने चाहिए। फर्स्ट ग्रेड अनुदेशक पद पर डीपीसी के लिए नियमों में संशोधन नहीं होना चिंता का विषय है। अनुदेशक सात साल से पदोन्नति का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। स्कूलों में खेलकूद से बच्चों को शारीरिक व मानसिक विकास तो होता है। ट्रेनिंग अच्छी मिलेगी तो बच्चे भी मेडल लाएंगे। - गोपाल सिंह, राजस्थान खेल प्रशिक्षक संघ, शिक्षा विभाग

