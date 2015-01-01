पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव:नाडोल में बाल तपस्वी अणसीबाई का 74वां समाधि दिवस मनाया, खुशहाली की कामना की

देसूरी
नाडोल कस्बे में स्थित बाल तपस्वी अणसीबाई के समाधि स्थल मंदिर पर 74वां समाधि दिवस बुधवार को कोरोनाकाल में सादगीपूर्ण मनाया गया। इस दाैरान मंगलवार को रात्रि में भजन संध्या में बगदा महाराज रानीवाड़ा,चंदाबाई,मोहन महाराज आना के सान्निध्य में गुरु महिमा एवं अणसीबाई के भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां दी।

भजन संध्या में सरपंच फूलकंवर राजपुरोहित,समाजसेवी गुलाबसिंह राजपुरोहित, नाडोल आत्मनिर्भर भारत संयोजक अमरसिंह राजपुरोहित ने शिरकत की। महंत हरजी महाराज सहित मंदिर ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों ने अतिथियों का बहुमान किया। समाधि दिवस की सुबह हवन, यज्ञ का आयोजन हुआ। जिसमें पंडित कालू महाराज के वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ पुष्पा पत्नी चमाराम विरमपुरा ने आहुतियां दी।
मंदिर में हुई महाआरती
मंदिर में महाआरती के साथ बाबा रामदेव का नेजा एवं अणसीबाई को पोशाक चढ़ाई गई तथा विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई। समाधि दिवस पर देसूरी प्रधान संगीता अमरसिंह राजपुरोहित, उपप्रधान मानवेन्द्रसिंह पदमपुरा, पूर्व विधायक आत्माराम मेघवाल, मंदिर ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष कालूराम सोनल, पदाधिकारी धनाराम परिहार,नारायणलाल मणिहारी, देसूरी भाजपा मंडल अशोक पुरी, टीकमराम, गणपत चौधरी, नाडोल भाजपा मंडल महामंत्री रूपाराम चौधरी, महामंत्री मेघाराम मेघवाल,मंडल उपाध्यक्ष जीतेन्द्र चौधरी, गजेन्द्रसिंह दादाई, भूराराम चौधरी, गजाराम चौधरी, घीसाराम चौधरी, मोहन घांची, हंसाराम घांची, नथाराम घांची, धनपुरी, पूरण महाराज, भलाराम मोबारसा, रामलाल, प्रमोद कुमार, नरेश कुमार अादि माैजूद थे।

