पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:विधायक के गांव में चाेराें की गश्त, जोजावर में दाे मंदिरों व 3 मकानों के ताले ताेड़े, पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

खिंवाड़ा/पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस की गश्त नहीं हाेने पर अब ग्रामीणाें ने अपने स्तर पर गश्त करने का निर्णय लिया
  • चाेरियाें से ग्रामीणाें में आक्राेश

मारवाड़ जंक्शन विधायक खुशवीरसिंह के गांव में ही पुलिस की गश्त गायब है। बीती रात काे चाेराें ने दाे प्रमुख आराध्य स्थलाें समेत तीन मकानों के ताले ताेड़कर वहां से लाखाें रुपए के जेवरात समेत अन्य कीमती सामान चुराकर ले गए। गुरुवार काे इस बारे में जानकारी मिलने पर ग्रामीणाें में जाेरदार आक्राेश फैल गया। बड़ी संख्या में जमा हुए लाेगाें ने पुलिस पर गश्त नहीं करने का आराेप लगाते हुए जाेरदार प्रदर्शन किया।

साथ ही उनकी कार्यप्रणाली पर भी सवाल खड़े किए। ग्रामीणाें ने कहा कि वे अपने स्तर पर भी अब गांव में गश्त शुरू करेंगे। इसके अलावा जाेजावर पुलिस चाैकी में स्टाॅफ काे भी बदलने की मांग की है। इन लाेगाें ने चेताया कि अगर स्टाॅफ काे नहीं हटाया गया ताे आंदाेलन किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार जाेजावर कस्बे में बुधवार रात काे चाेराें ने एक ही रात में कस्बे में स्थित दाे मंदिरों तथा दाे मकानों के ताले ताेड़कर वहां से जेवरात तथा कीमती सामान चुराकर ले गए।

आराेपियाें ने मंदिरों में सारा सामान भी बिखेर दिया। गुरुवार सुबह जब वारदात के बारे में पता चला ताे ग्रामीणाें की भीड़ जमा हाे गई। इन लाेगाें ने पुलिस की गश्त नहीं हाेने से कस्बे में आए दिन हाे रही चाेरियाें काे लेकर हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया।

शाम काे ग्राम पंचायत में व्यापार संघ से जुड़े हुए प्रतिनिधियाें व ग्रामीणों ने बैठक आयोजित कर थानाधिकारी सुरेश सारण को जोजावर चौकी का स्टाफ बदलने व रात्रि गश्त बढ़ाने की मांग की। साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने भी पुलिस के साथ 4 ग्रामीणाें से रात्रि गश्त में सहयाेग कराने का करने का निर्णय लिया। इस अवसर पर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि राकेश जैन, उप सरपंच नाथूसिंह, शिवलाल रावल, घीसूलाल जैन, मांगीलाल जैन, मुरलीदास वैष्णव, भाजपा नेता डाऊसिंह रावत सहित कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

इधर, कपड़ाें की दुकान में दिनदहाड़े महिला का पर्स चोरी : जोजावर कस्बे के कपड़ों कि दुकान में गुरुवार को दोपहर को अज्ञात महिलाएं दुकान में खरीददारी के बहाने दुकान में घुसकर दुकान मालिक की पत्नी का पर्स चुराकर ले गई। बताया जाता है कि पर्स में महिला के कानाें के झूमके तथा 10 हजार रुपए भी नकद थे। पर्स चाेरी के बारे में जानकारी मिलने पर आसपास के दुकानदाराें ने आराेपी महिलाओंं की गांव में तलाश भी की, मगर उनके बारे में पता नहीं चल पाया।

मंदिर गर्भगृह का दरवाजा तोड़ घुसे अंदर, दानपत्रों से चुराया नगदी, ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन कर रोष जताया

गांव के आई माता वढ़ेर परिसर के मुख्यद्वार का ताला तोड़ने के बाद आराेपियाें ने मंदिर गर्भगृह का दरवाजा उखाड़ दिया। बाद में दानपत्र में रखा नगदी और अन्य कीमती सामना चुरा लिए। गुरुवार सुबह पुजारी रतनपुरी पहुंचा ताे घटना की जानकारी कोटवाल वोराराम के साथ पूर्व सरपंच मांगीलाल को सूचना दी। इसी प्रकार चाेराें ने रामदेव मंदिर में ताले तोड़कर चोरी की। आराेपी यहां से दानपेटी, मूर्तियों के छत्र और कान्हा की चांदी की मूर्ति चुराकर ले गए।

दान पेटी से नगदी चुराकर नदी में फैंक दी। इसी प्रकार प्रकाश पुत्र रामलाल चौधरी के मकान में हुई। जहां ताले तोडकऱ अंदर बक्सों और अलमारियों को खंगाल कर कीमती सामान चुराया। वहीं देवराज लुहार हाल बैंगलोर निवासी के बंद मकान के ताले तोड़कर वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। इसके पड़ाेस में ही शांतिलाल पुत्र चंपालाल हाल निवासी सूरत के दो मंजिला मकान के ताले ताे तोड़ दिए। दरवाजे का इंटरलॉक मजबूत होने की वजह से यहां चोरी करने में कामयाब रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें