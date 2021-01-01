पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:बांगड़ व साेजत अस्पताल में निशुल्क होगी सिटी स्कैन प्रति अस्पताल मंजूर किया 39.60 लाख रुपए का बजट

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • याेजना के तहत प्रदेश के 22 जिला अस्पतालों में, 8 उपजिला एवं सैटेलाइट अस्पतालों में यह सुविधा मिलेगी

जिले के सबसे बड़े बांगड़ अस्पताल व साेजत अस्पताल में अब मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क जांच याेजना के अंतर्गत भर्ती मरीजाें काे सिटी स्कैन की सुविधा निशुल्क उपलब्ध हाेगी। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने पाली जिले के साथ 30 जिला, उपजिला अस्पतालों व सैटेलाइट अस्पतालों में 11 करोड़ 88 लाख रुपए का बजट पीएमओ व सीएमएचओ काे स्वीकृत किया है।

इसमें एक अस्पताल के लिए सरकार ने 39.60 लाख रुपए की राशि आवंटित की है। सुविधा शुरू हाेने के बाद अस्पतालों में पीपीपी माेड पर जयपुर की निजी कंपनी द्वारा 800 से 1100 रुपए में की जा रही जांच से निजात मिल जाएगा। निशुल्क जांच शुरू हाेती ही मरीजाें काे आर्थिक नुकसान भी नहीं उठाना पड़ेगा। सरकार ने अस्पतालों में मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध हाे इसकाे देखते हुए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन की अनुमोदित पीआईपी 2019-20 के अंतर्गत पाली के दाेनाें अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजाें काे निशुल्क सीटी स्कैन की सुविधा देने के आदेश दिए हैं।

यह सुविधा मिलने से पाली व सोजत के आसपास के लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। याेजना के तहत प्रदेश के 22 जिला अस्पतालों में, 8 उपजिला अस्पताल एवं सैटेलाइट अस्पतालों में यह सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके लिए सरकार ने अजमेर, अलवर, बांसवाड़ा, बारां, बूंदी, चितौड़गढ़, दौसा, धौलपुर, श्री गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालोर, झुंझनू, करौली, नागौर व पाली के सोजत उपजिला अस्पताल, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सवाईमाधोपुर, सीकर, सिरोही, टाेंक जिले के जिला अस्पतालों में व 8 मेडिकल कॉलेज से संबंधित जिलों में पाली के बांगड़ अस्पताल, भीलवाड़ा, बाड़मेर , भरतपुर , चुरु , डूंगरपुर, जयपुर के कांवटिया हॉस्पिटल जयपुर व हिरणमगरी उदयपुर के अस्पताल में यह सुविधा मिलेगी।

बांगड़ में अभी जयपुर की डीकेएम कंपनी करती है प्रतिदिन 15 मरीजाें की जांचें
बांगड़ अस्पताल में अभी जयपुर की डीकेएम कंपनी पीपीपी माेड पर मरीजाें की सिटी स्केन करती है। इसमें कंपनी के कर्मचारी 1100 रुपए में मस्तिष्क, 800 में पेट, 800 रुपए में चेस्ट, 750 रुपए में गले और 750 रुपए में हर ज्वाइंट का सिटी स्केन करते हैं। अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन 14 से 15 मरीज जांच के लिए भी पहुंच रहे है। जांच शुल्क अधिक हाेने के कारण कई मरीज ताे सिटी स्केन तक नहीं करवाते। इससे मरीजाें की बीमारी बढ़ती जाती है।

^सरकार ने बांगड़ अस्पताल व साेजत के उपजिला अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजाें काे मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क जांच याेजना के अंतर्गत निशुल्क सिटी स्केन कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। दाेनाें अस्पताल के लिए सरकार ने 79.20 लाख का बजट स्वीकृत किया है।
- डाॅ. आरपी मिर्धा, सीएमएचओ, पाली

