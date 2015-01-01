पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रानी में हाई-वाॅल्टेज ड्रामा:कांग्रेस नेता ने सरकारी दस्तावेज का गोला बना एसडीएम की टेबल पर फेंका, बाद में मांगी माफी

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसडीएम से बातचीत करते कांग्रेस जनप्रतिनिधि।
  • तीन संतान पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का नामांकन खारिज, भाजपा का नहीं करने पर हंगामा

रानी में पंचायत समिति चुनाव में मंगलवार काे उम्मीदवाराें के नामांकन पत्राें की जांच के दाैरान वार्ड 13 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आदाराम मेघवाल का तीन संतान हाेने के चलते नामांकन खारिज कर दिया गया। इधर, वार्ड 4 से भाजपा के हनुमानसिंह राजपुराेहित के खिलाफ भी कांग्र्रेस द्वारा दर्ज कराई 2 से अधिक संतान हाेने की शिकायत पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हाेने पर कांग्रेसजन भड़क गए।

करीब आधे घंटे तक एसडीएम गाेमती शर्मा के साथ उनकी जमकर तकरार हुई। उन पर भाजपा से मिलीभगत करने का आराेप तक लगा दिया। आखिर में उनकी शिकायत पर काेई एक्शन नहीं हाेता देखकर वहां माैजूद कांग्रेस नेता ने टेबल पर पड़े सरकारी दस्तावेज काे अपनी मुट्ठी में मसलकर वापस एसडीएम की टेबल पर फेंक दिया।

इससे माहाैल गर्मा गया। एसडीएम ने इसे सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराने के लिए पुलिस बुला ली। बाद में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने आपस में बातचीत कर माहाैल शांत कराया। कांग्रेस नेता ने भी इसके लिए माफी मांग ली। कांग्रेस ने इस मामले की शिकायत सीएमओ में भी की है। पंचायत समिति में वार्ड 13 के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अादाराम के तीन संतान हाेने की शिकायत के बाद उनका नामांकन ताे खारिज कर दिया, लेकिन वार्ड 4 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हनुमानसिंह राजपुराेहित के भी 3 संतान हाेने का अाराेप लगाते हुए कांग्रेसी उनका नामांकन भी खारिज करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहे थे।

कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव खेतसिंह मेड़तिया, केंद्रीय बालश्रम बोर्ड के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष शिशुपाल सिंह राजपुरोहित, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष सुनील बैरवा, एसबीसी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलकिशोर राइका ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजपुरोहित का नामांकन भी खारिज करने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बालाराम चौधरी द्वारा लगाई गई आपत्ति में दस्तावेजाें के आधार पर खारिज करने की मांग की।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी व एसडीएम ने उपस्थित नेताअाें को नियमों का हवाला देते हुए जानकारी दी। निर्वाचन अधिकारी शर्मा ने आपत्ति के दस्तावेजों में तीसरी संतान के नाम का उल्लेख नहीं होने का हवाला देते हुए आपत्ति निरस्त कर दी। इस पर वहां माैजूद मेड़तिया ने कागज टेबल से उठाकर उसे टेबल पर फेंक कर बाहर निकल आए।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के पूर्व सचिव मेड़तिया व एसडीएम के बीच आधे घंटे तक तकरार

नेता: मेम, कांग्रेस के खिलाफ यही शिकायत थी, उसका निरस्त किया, यह भी कराे। एसडीएम: दस्तावेजाें की जांच कर रही हूं, इसमें देखना भी ताे पड़ेगा सब कुछ। नेता: देखना क्या है? सभी दस्तावेज हैं, इसमें पूरे सबूत हैं। एसडीएम: हां, वाे ही ताे मैं मेरे हिसाब से देख रही हूं। नेता: इसमें भाजपा प्रत्याशी की सभी तीनाें संतानाें की पूरी जानकारी है। एसडीएम: मुझे जवाब लिखवाने दाे, इसकी रिपाेर्ट बनानी हाेगी। नेता: अरे... इसमें क्या देखना है, जैसा कांग्रेस के साथ हुआ, वही इनके साथ भी कराे। एसडीएम: आपके कहने से नहीं हाेगा, जाे सरकार व चुनाव आयाेग के नियम हैं, वही फाॅलाे हाेंगे।

मुकदमे की चेतावनी के बाद कांग्रेस नेता अाए बेकफुट पर, माफी मांग माहाैल शांत किया
एसडीएम की टेबल से सरकारी कागज उठाकर फेंकने से माहाैल गर्मा गया। एसडीएम ने पुलिस काे पूरे मामले की सूचना देते हुए राजकार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने की चेतावनी भी दी। बाद में वहां माैजूद कांग्रेस नेता शिशुपालसिंह राजपुराेहित समेत अन्य नेताओं ने दाेनाें पक्षाें काे काफी मुश्किल से शांत किया। इस बीच मारवाड़ जंक्शन में विधायक का चुनाव लड़ चुके जसाराम के. राठाैड़ भी पहुंच गए। उन्हाेंने भी एसडीएम व कांग्रेस नेता के बीच समझाइश की। बाद में मेड़तिया ने एसडीएम से माफी मांगी।

  • जब कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का नामांकन उसी शिकायत पर खारिज किया ताे भाजपा का भी करना था। कांग्रेस के हित में फैसला नहीं हाेने पर मैंने असंतुष्ट हाेकर कागज फेंका। इस बारे में सीएमअाे काे भी जानकारी दी। बाद में क्षमा मांगी कि मेरा उद्देश्य गलत नहीं था। हम ब्यूराेक्रेसी का सम्मान करने वाले कार्यकर्ता हैं। एसडीएम ने अपने दायित्व का निर्वहन किया। - खेतसिंह मेड़तिया, पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव, कांग्रेस
  • वार्ड 4 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पर लगी आपत्ति दस्तावेजों के अभाव में निरस्त की गई है। जाे घटनाक्रम हुअा वह आला अधिकारियों एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों की समझाइश से शांत हो गया। - गाेमती शर्मा, एसडीएम, रानी
  • मैंने भी कहा था कि भाजपा प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ शिकायत सही है। सबूत भी दे रहे हैं। इस बीच टेबल से कागज फेंकने से माहाैल गर्मा गया। बाद में समझाइश कर शांत कर दिया गया। - शिशुपालसिंह निंबाड़ा, पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष, बालश्रम कल्याण बाेर्ड
  • कांग्रेस की शिकायत काे लेकर काेई निर्णय नहीं हाेने के कारण आपस में गलतफहमी हाे गई थी। इससे विवाद की स्थिति बन गई। बाद में गलतफहमी दूर कर ली गई - जस्साराम के. राठाैड़, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी, मारवाड़ विधानसभा
