पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:कांग्रेस का वार्ड 1 से नामांकन खारिज, भाजपा का जिला परिषद में खुला खाता

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 पंचायत समितियों में 255 व जिला परिषद में 41 सदस्यों के नामांकन पत्र हुए खारिज, जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 1 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी चूनाराम निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

पंचायतीराज चुनावाें काे लेकर मंगलवार काे जिला परिषद सदस्यों व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकनाें की जांच की गई। इस दाैरान कांग्रेस काे जिला परिषद में बड़ा झटका लगा। जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 1 से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार बस्तीराम का पर्चा संतान संबंधी नियमाें काे पूरा नहीं करने के चलते खारिज हाे गया। कांग्रेस का नामांकन खारिज हाेते ही एक नंबर वार्ड से भाजपा के चूनाराम निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हाे गए। ऐसे में चुनावाें से पहले भाजपा का वार्ड संख्या 1 से जीत के साथ श्रीगणेश हाे गया।

जिला परिषद के कुल 41 सदस्यों के नामांकन खारिज हुए। वही 10 पंचायत समिति के 323 सदस्य के नामांकन पत्र खारिज किए गए। इधर, भाजपा व कांग्रेस की ओर से अब बुधवार काे नाम वापसी के लिए निर्दलीय व बागियों काे मनाने के प्रयास हाेंगे।

नाम वापसी : आज 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी के लिए बागियाें से मान मनुहार, दोनों दलों के नेता प्रयासों में जुटे, पहले चरण के लिए प्रत्याशियों को प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए मिलेगा 12 दिन का समय

बुधवार काे अपराह्न 3 बजे तक का समय बागियाें व निर्दलीयाें काे मनाने का है। प्रत्याशियों द्वारा 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिया जा सकेगा। नाम वापसी के बाद सभी 4 चरणाें में चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों की स्थिति स्पष्ट हाे जाएगी। इसके बाद प्रत्याशी भी चुनाव प्रचार में जुट जाएंगे।

इधर, चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद प्रथम चरण के चुनाव प्रचार के लिए प्रत्याशी काे 12 दिन का समय मिलेगा। इसी प्रकार दूसरे चरण के लिए 16 दिन, तीसरे चरण के 20 दिन व चाैथे चरण के लिए 24 दिन का समय मिलेगा। ऐसेे में आराम से अपने-अपने पक्ष में प्रचार कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें