एजुकेशन:31 तक कॉलेज बंद होने से सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं पर संकट

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • जनवरी में इंजीनियरिंग, एमबीए, एमसीए सहित अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी एग्जाम्स को करना पड़ेगा शिफ्ट

लॉकडाउन की बनती परिस्थितियों और 31 दिसंबर तक कॉलेजों को बंद रखने के निर्णय के बाद अब ऑड सेमेस्टर एग्जाम्स पर संकट आ गया है। प्रदेश में इंजीनियरिंग के साथ ही एमबीए, एमसीए सहित अन्य कोर्सेज विभिन्न यूनिवर्सिटीज में सेमेस्टर के आधार पर होते हैं। ऑड सेमेस्टर (तीसरा, पांचवां व सातवां सेमेस्टर) की परीक्षाएं दिसंबर में प्रस्तावित थीं, क्योंकि इन कोर्सेज में पढ़ाई जुलाई-अगस्त से शुरू हो गई थी।

राजस्थान टेक्निकल यूनिवर्सिटी सहित अन्य विवि ने ऑड सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाओं की तैयारियां भी पूरी कर ली थीं, लेकिन अब सरकार के आदेश हैं कि सभी कॉलेज 31 दिसंबर तक बंद ही रखे जाएंगे। ऐसे में ये परीक्षाएं ऑफलाइन संभव नहीं हैं। वहीं ऑनलाइन परीक्षाओं के लिए प्रदेश की यूनिवर्सिटीज तैयार ही नहीं हैं। इससे पहले भी मुख्य एग्जाम्स के लिए कॉलेज खोलकर वहां पर सेंटर बनाए गए थे।

अब अगर विवि को ऑड सेमेस्टर के एग्जाम समय पर करवाने हैं तो सरकार की विशेष अनुमति लेनी होगी। ऐसे में अब कोविड-19 साल 2021 के एकेडमिक सेशन पर असर डालता नजर आ रहा है। कॉलेज खुलने पर ही ये परीक्षाएं संभव हो पाएंगी, लेकिन इसके लिए छात्रों को कॉलेज आना ही होगा। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में ये एग्जाम्स संक्रमण बढ़ा भी सकते हैं। ऐसे में परेशानी छात्रों के साथ कॉलेज व यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन को हो सकती है। ऐसे हालातों में ऑड सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा टलती नजर आ रही है।

