पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सावधान:फेस्टिवल सीजन में सायबर ठग सक्रिय: फर्जी ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट के जरिए प्राइज ऑफर के नाम पर कर रहे ठगी

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमेजन, फ्लिपकार्ट जैसी कंपनी के नाम से मिलती-जुलती वेबसाइट बनाकर सेल का ऑफर

यदि आप फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑफर देखकर ऑनलाइन खरीदारी करने की साेच रहे हैं ताे आपकाे सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। सायबर ठग नामी कंपनियाें के नाम से फेक वेबसाइट बनाकर लाेगाें काे फेक ऑफर दे रही है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में इन्हीं फेक ऑफर्स जरिए सायबर ठग अलग-अलग तरीके से फाइनेंशियल फ्राॅड काे अंंजाम देने में लगे हुए हैं।

काेराेना के फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑनलाइन खरीदारी की डिमांड बढ़ने के बाद फेक वेबसाइट 80 से 90 फीसदी तक छूट का ऑफर देते हैं औैर फिर एडवांस पेमेंट लेकर ठगी कर लेते हैं। इसके अलावा इन दिनाें देश के कई इलाकाें में एक अलग तरीका का फ्राॅड भी सामने आ रहा है, इनमें सायबर ठग प्राइवेट कंपनियाें में लाखाें की सैलेरी पाने वाले कर्मचारियाें का डेटा खरीदते हैं औैर फिर लेटर भेजकर महंगी चीजें सस्ते दामाें पर बेचने या फिर प्राइज मनी जीतने का ऑफर देकर ठगी कर रहे हैं। सायबर ठग यह निजी डेटा जिसमें घर का पता, बैंक डिटेल्स तक हाेती है डार्क वेब से खरीदते हैं।

बेरोजगारी बढ़ी तो जाॅब प्लेसमेंट के नाम पर लूट रहे हैं सायबर ठग

काेराेनाकाल में बेराेजगारी बढ़ने के बाद सायबर ठग जाॅब प्लेसमेंट के नाम ठगी रहे है। हाल में अजमेर औैर अलवर में दाे लाेगाें ने ऑनलाइन पाेर्टल पर जाॅब सर्च किया। जाॅब ऑफर पर क्लिक करने के बाद माेबाइल पर लिंक आया औैर लिंक पर क्लिक कर 100 रुपए रजिस्ट्रेशन करने काे कहा, जैसे ही लिंक खोला ताे खाते में पड़े पैसे उड़ा लिए।
सबसे ज्यादा वाॅट्सएप और फेसबुक आईडी हैक के मामले सामने आ रहे

हाल में पाली में एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी व कुछ थानाधिकारियाें की ही फेसबुक वाल से फाेटाे चुराकर साेशल मीडिया के जरिए दाेस्ताें रिश्तेदाराें काे मैसेज भेज निजी जरूरत बताते हुए पैसे मांगे। इसके अलावा कई बड़े लाेगाें के नाम से फर्जी फेसबुक आईडी बनाकर या हैक कर जानकाराें से पैसे मांगनेे के भी कई मामले सामने आए।

ऑफर के लालच में न आएं, किसी भी लिंक पर क्लिक करने से बचें

सायबर सिक्युरिटी एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि इन दिनाें नाैकरी लगवाने, फेस्टिवल सीजन ऑफर, फेसबुक हैकिंग के मामले ज्यादा सामने आ रहे हैं। यदि किसी ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट से कुछ खरीद रहे हैं ताे सबसे पहले उस वेबसाइट नाम पता सर्च कर या स्पेलिंग चैक करने के साथ वेबसाइट का रिव्यू भी देखें। फेसबुक औैर वाट्स अप पर आए मैसेज के झांसे में आकर मनी ट्रांजेक्शन ना करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें