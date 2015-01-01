पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग:तस्कराें का दुस्साहस: डाेडा-पोस्त से भरी कार काे राेकने पर की फायरिंग, कांस्टेबल के जांघ में लगी गाेली, आराेपी फरार

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • देसूरी में फायरिंग के बाद भी पुलिस ने पीछा किया, वापस चारभुजा थाना क्षेत्र में भागने से हाथ नहीं लगे तस्कर, दाे काराें में सवार थे आरोपी

राजसमंद के चारभुजा हाेकर दाे स्काॅर्पियाे काराें में डाेडा-पाेस्त भरकर आ रहे तस्कराें ने देसूरी में नाकाबंदी में पकड़े जाने के डर से पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर दी, जिससे एक कांस्टेबल की जांघ में गाेली लगने से वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गया। बाद में आराेपी फरार हाे गए। आराेपियाें ने चारभुजा मेंं दाे बार नाकाबंदी ताेड़ी। देसूरी में फायरिंग के बाद भागते वक्त वहां पर भी पिस्टल से धड़ाधड़ गाेलियां बरसाते हुए फरार हाेने में कामयाब हाे गए। पुलिस ने आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने के लिए उदयपुर व जाेधपुर रेंज के जिलाें में नाकाबंदी कराई, मगर उनके बारे मेंं पता नहीं चल पाया है। घायल कांस्टेबल काे जाेधपुर के एम्स में रेफर किया गया है।

उसकी जांघ से गाेली निकालने के बाद अब उसकी हालत में सुधार बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार रविवार तड़के करीब 3 बजे राजसमंद के चारभुजा थाना पुलिस ने अपने यहां से नाकाबंदी ताेड़कर भाग रहे डाेडा तस्कराें काे पकड़ने के लिए देआ आराेपियाें ने अपने वाहन काे वापस यू-टर्न लेते हुए चारभुजा की तरफ घूमा लिया। अप्रत्याशित हरकत काे देखकर पुलिस दल ने कार काे पकड़ने के लिए शीशा ताेड़कर आराेपी

काे बाहर निकालने का प्रयास करने लगे। इस दाैरान अन्य आराेपी ने पुलिस दल पर फायरिंग कर दी। इससे थाना प्रभारी चाैधरी ताे बच गए, मगर माैजूद कांस्टेबल रणवीरसिंह के जांघ में लगी। इसके बाद आराेपी वापस चारभुजा की तरफ फरार हाे गए। चारभुजा में भी आराेपियाें ने पुलिस दल काे नाकाबंदी में डटा देखकर नाकाबंदी के बाेर्ड काे कार से टक्कर मारकर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। बाद में पुलिस पर फायरिंग करते हुए

फरार हाेेने में कामयाब हाे गए। घटना की सूचना के बाद बाली के एएसपी बृजेश साेनी माैके पर पहुंचे। कांस्टेबल का घाणेराव के अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार कराने के बाद उसे जाेधपुर में रेफर कर दिया। एएसपी साेनी ने बताया कि आराेपियाें काे पकड़ने के प्रयास जारी है।

जाेधपुर के एम्स में निकाली कांस्टेबल के पैर से गाेली, अब हालत में सुधार
कांस्टेबल काे गाेली लगने के बाद स्थानीय अस्पताल में उपचार के लिए लाया गया। घाणेराव के अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे जाेधपुर के एम्स अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया। वहां पर डॉक्टरों की टीम ने उसके जांघ से गाेली निकाल दी है। छर्रों के रूप में गाेली के कई टुकड़े निकले हैं। अब हालत में सुधार है।

तीन साल में 9 बार तस्कराें की फायरिंग, अब तक 2 कांस्टेबल हाे चुके है घायल
शार्टकट से करोड़पति बनने की इच्छा पाले नामी तस्कराें ने युवाओं काे अवैध काराेबार में धकेल रखा है। यह हथियार के साथ मादक पदार्थ की तस्करी करते हैं। जिले में 3 साल में 9 बार पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर चुके हैं। एक कांस्टेबल बिजाेवा के समीप फायरिंग में घायल हुआ था। वहीं दूसरा अब देसूरी में रणवीरसिंह घायल हुअा है।

चुनाव: खपत के साथ बढ़ी तस्करी, देसूरी-नारलाई-नाडाेल ही प्रमुख मार्ग
प्रदेश में पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव काे देखकर गांवों में डाेडा-पाेस्त की खपत यकायक बढ़ गई है। इसे देखते हुए तस्कर स्टाॅक करने के साथ ही पूरे मारवाड़ सूबे में सप्लाई करने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश एवं अन्य स्थानों पर पहुंच रहे हैं। मध्यप्रदेश से चिताैड़गढ़, राजसमंद से हाेकर बाड़मेर, जाेधपुर, जालाेर तथा पाली जिले का यहीं मार्ग हाेने के कारण अधिकतर तस्कर चारभुजा से देसूरी हाेकर नारलाई, नाडाेल हाेकर गुजरते हैं। देसूरी पुलिस ने हाल ही में डाेडा-पाेस्त से भरी हुई दाे गाड़ियां भी पकड़ी है।

