मौसम:बारिश से दिन का पारा 2 डिग्री गिरा, अब और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

पाली27 मिनट पहले
  • दिन के बाद अब रात का पारा भी नीचे आया, जिले में कई जगह काेहरा

जिले में बीते 10 दिनों से दिन व रात में पड़ रही कम सर्दी मावठ के बाद वापस बढ़ गई। शनिवार सुबह जिले में काेहरा छाया रहा। हालांकि, जैसे ही सूरज चढ़ने लगा कोहरा धीरे-धीरे छंट गया और धूप खिलने लगी। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में शुक्रवार को बदले मौसम के कारण हल्की बारिश से मौसम पूरी तरह से बदल गया।

वहीं शनिवार सुबह के समय चल रही ठंडी हवा ने लोगों की कंपकपी छुड़ा दी। एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर से उत्तर भारत को प्रभावित करने वाला है। यह सिस्टम उत्तर-पूर्वी पाकिस्तान और इससे सटे जम्मू कश्मीर के करीब बना हुआ है। इसके प्रभाव से पश्चिमी राजस्थान का मौसम बदला है। शुक्रवार रात को मौसम बदल गया था। तेज हवा के साथ जिले में बारिश हुई। रात का तापमान भी 15.4 नीचे गिर गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 30.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

आज 30 डिग्री से नीचे पारा आने की संभावना
माैसम विभाग के अनुसार रविवार से तापमान 30 डिग्री से नीचे आएगा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले कुछ दिन अच्छी सर्दी पड़ने की संभावना है। जयपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 16.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

इसमें बीते दिन की तुलना में 2.3 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। वहीं, जैसलमेर, चूरू और गंगानगर में भी रात के तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री तक नीचे आया है। इससे इन शहरों में न्यूनतम तापमान एक बार फिर 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से कम दर्ज किया गया है।

प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों में रात के पारे की स्थिति
प्रदेश के अजमेर 12.6, अलवर 12.2, भीलवाड़ा 14, पिलानी (झुंझुनूं) 10.5, सीकर 13, कोटा 15.8, उदयपुर 14, बाड़मेर 13.2, पाली 15.4, जैसलमेर 9.3, जोधपुर 13.5, माउंट आबू 5.4, फलौदी 11.8, बीकानेर 10.3 और चूरू में 9.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

