दिवाली की रौनक:सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में मनेगी दीपावली

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • आग्रहाें की स्थिति भी ऐसी, जैसी 499 वर्ष पहले 1521 में बनी थी, शुभ मुहूर्त में हाेगा लक्ष्मी पूजन

दीपावली पर्व शनिवार काे उल्लास से मनाया जाएगा। इस बार बहुत ही उत्तम योग बन रहा है। स्थिर लग्न में लक्ष्मी कुबेर पूजन का पूजन किया जाएगा। दीपावली पर शनि स्वाति योग से सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। यह योग सुबह से लेकर रात 8:48 तक रहेगा। दीवाली सर्वार्थ सिद्धियोग के साथ ग्रहों की स्थिति भी बहुत उत्तम है।

शुक्र बुध की राशि कन्या में, शनिदेव स्वराशि मकर में, राहु शुक्र की राशि वृष में तो केतु मंगल की राशि वृश्चिक में हैं। इस दिन सूर्य तुला राशि में, चंद्रमा शुक्र की राशि तुला में, पराक्रम कारक ग्रह मंगल गुरु की राशि मीन में, बुध शुक्र की राशि तुला में हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि ग्रहों की इस प्रकार की स्थिति 499 साल पहले 1521 में थी।

दीवाली का पूजन स्थिर लग्न में करना अच्छा होता है। कहते हैं कि इस स्थिर लग्न में पूजन करने से माता लक्ष्मी आपके घर में ठहरती है। रविवार काे गाेवर्धन पूजा व साेमवार काे भाई दूज पर्व मनाया जाएगा। दीपावली के दूसरे दिन रविवार काे रामा श्यामा पर लाेग एक-दूसरे के घर जाकर दीपावली की बधाइयां देंगे। लेकिन इस बार काेराेना काे देखते हुए ये परंपरा अधिकांश लाेग फाेन पर भी निभाएंगे।

धनतेरस का दूसरा दिन भी रहा धमाकेदार, कराेड़ाें से चमका बाजार

धनतेरस का दूसरा दिन भी धमाकेदार रहा। इस बार धनतेरस दाे दिन थी। लाेगाें काे पूजन काे लेकर संशय था। किसी ने गुरुवार ताे किसी ने शुक्रवार काे पूजन किया, लेकिन शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी दाेनाें दिन की। धनतेरस पर सर्राफा, ऑटाेमाेबाइल, रियल एस्टेट, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, गारमेंट्स, ग्रॉसरी समेत सभी सेक्टर में अच्छा कारोबार हुआ। व्यापारियाें की माने ताे दूसरे दिन में लाेगाें ने कराेड़ाें रुपए की खरीदारी की, जिससे व्यापारियाें के चेहरे खिल उठे।

आज पूजन के साथ खरीदारी भी शुभ

पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद दीवाली के बीच ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं, जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। दीवाली पर संपूर्ण दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद होगी। पंडित सीताराम व्यास ने बताया कि ऐसा पहली बार हाेगा जब पूजन के साथ खरीदारी के भी याेग बन रहे हैं।

व्यापारियाें काे भी दीपावली पर बंपर बिक्री की आस है। वे बताते हैं कि 6 महीनों से मंदी का दौर चल रहा है और मंदी के बाद यह त्योहारी सीजन आया है। इसके चलते पेंडिंग खरीदारी भी हाे रही है। डिस्काउंट ऑफर, स्क्रेच करने पर लाखों के पुरस्कार, ज्वेलर्स द्वारा मैकिंग चार्ज में छूट, गारमेंट्स खरीद पर फ्री ऑफर्स से ग्राहक बाजार तक आ रहे हैं। काेराेना के कारण खुद के मकान अाैर वाहन की मांग बढ़ी है। केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की ओर से बाेनस देने से लिक्विडिटी बढ़ी है।

